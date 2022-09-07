JPI, Madera Residential, and WayMaker to Develop Over 1,750 Multifamily Units Across Thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO