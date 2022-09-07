JPI, Madera Residential, and WayMaker to Develop Over 1,750 Multifamily Units Across Thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
rejournals.com
Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie
On behalf of Molto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in Summer 2023.
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
Could Bank of America’s Zero-Down Mortgage Program Boost Homeownership in Dallas’ Historically Black And Hispanic Neighborhoods?
Dallas could be making some headway toward its goal of providing mixed-income housing throughout the city thanks to a program from Bank of America. The program, which offers no down payment home loans for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, is one of the first of its kind. Such...
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
As rents rise, affordable housing is harder and harder to find in North Texas
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date
H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management
Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
dmagazine.com
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas
Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
