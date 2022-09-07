This is the year I’m sending my child off to preschool and I got to thinking about preschool transition. Prior to Covid I was a full-time working mom. My firstborn was in childcare and we did drop offs and pick ups regularly. As an infant, our transition from preschool to home was extremely predictable. I would unstrap them from their car seat and carry them into the bedroom. Then, we would nurse, snuggle, and play peek-a-boo under the covers until my husband arrived home. When they grew, our routine changed to playing outside together after work and childcare or reading stories together on the couch.

