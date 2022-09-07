ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Summer heat continues ahead of late week pattern change

By Rich Jones
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Our stretch of mainly dry and hot days continues with summer-time heat in the low to mid-90s today. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says feels-like temperatures will surpass 100 degrees by midday and into the early afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible, most local neighborhoods won’t see rain.

A pattern change arrives by Thursday and continues into the weekend. Rain and storms will be around at various times during each day, with several inches of total rainfall for many neighborhoods.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

“I would expect at the very least you’ll see some very heavy downpours at times, but an isolated severe storm or two will be possible in this scenario as well.”, Buresh said.

Showers and storms may be around in the overnight hours through the weekend before we finally dry out early next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl is 500 miles south of Bermuda this morning. It will stay well east of Florida as it moves just southeast of Bermuda on Thursday. A few swells will likely make it here by Thursday or Friday.

Danielle is way out there in the Northern Atlantic. A tropical wave is west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to develop briefly and will stay out to sea.

Another tropical wave is about to move off the West African Coast. Some development is possible with this one. No local threats over the next 5 days.

