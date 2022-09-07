ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Families slam plans for 2nd judge to probe Beirut port blast

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB76e_0hlHOSmc00

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of relatives of the victims of Beirut’s massive port blast protested Wednesday against the judiciary’s plan to name a second investigative judge, calling the move an attempt by the country’s political class to prevent justice after one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions.

The investigation into the blast, which killed 218 people, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage has been blocked since December by Lebanon’s political powers. That’s after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against investigative judge Tarek Bitar.

Now, Justice Minister Henri Khoury and the Higher Judicial Council, Lebanon’s top judicial body, are looking into naming a second judge to release some port and customs officials as well as workers who have been detained without charges since the blast.

“What is happening is an attempt to remove the case from judge Bitar,” Youssef Diab, a Lebanese journalist who covers legal affairs told The Associated Press during the protest outside the office of the justice minister. “By naming a second investigative judge to approve the releases, it means that judge Bitar has been ripped of his powers.”

Many blame the tragedy on the Lebanese government’s longtime corruption, but the elite’s decades-old lock on power has ensured they are untouchable. The Aug. 4, 2020 explosions occurred when hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at the port.

It later emerged that the ammonium nitrate had been shipped to Lebanon in 2013 and stored improperly at a port warehouse ever since. Senior political and security officials knew of its presence but did nothing.

Bitar has been the the subject of harsh criticism by Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah called Bitar’s investigation a “big mistake” and said it was biased. He asked authorities to remove Bitar.

Bitar is the second judge to take the case. The first judge, Fadi Sawwan, was forced out after complaints of bias by two Cabinet ministers. if the same happens to Bitar, it could be the final blow to the investigation.

Lebanon’s factional political leaders, who have divvied up power among themselves for decades, closed ranks to thwart any accountability.

Diab, the journalist, said that Bitar should have been allowed to resume his work to issue the releases himself then continue the investigation.

Some independent legislators issued a statement calling the move by the justice minister to name a second judge “a fatal blow to the role of investigative judge Tarek Bitar.” The 13 legislators vowed not to give up and to use all means available to keep the investigation going.

Bitar charged four former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of dozens of people. He also charged several top security officials in the case.

“Today this is a small part of this ridiculous scenario that started two years ago,” said Michael Awad whose 3-year-old granddaughter, Alexandra Naggear, was killed in the blast.

“We are with those people who are innocent inside the prison. But I think also as victims of the families, we are on the top of the list of justice,” Awad said. “They should start with us first and then they can proceed with that with whatever they want.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans

Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
NBC News

Peru prosecutors to probe transgender man's death in Bali

LIMA, Peru — Prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Peruvian transgender man who died this month after being detained on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali. Peru’s Public Ministry said the probe by prosecutors who specialize in human rights will include an...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” But U.S. officials say it shows Russia’s desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea. The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell to Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military. ___
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Hezbollah#Explosions#Corruption#Cabinet#Justice#Lebanese
The Associated Press

Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France

PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
MILITARY
BBC

Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit

At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in the north of Burkina Faso where jihadist militant groups are active, the authorities say. Dozens of others were wounded. Convoys escorted by the army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Associated Press

Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies, Defense officials said Friday. Bill LaPlante, the department’s under secretary for acquisition, told reporters that the Pentagon has been working with the defense industry to increase production lines to meet both U.S. and international demands for certain weapons. And he said some countries have already begun asking about buying the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. As a result, he said, the U.S. has to both replace the HIMARS systems it sent to Ukraine — at a projected cost so far of about $33 million — but also predict the future demands in foreign sales. According to the Pentagon, the department is already working to replace about $7 billion in weapons and equipment that was taken off the shelves so it could be delivered quickly to Ukraine. Of that, about $1.2 billion has already been contracted, and roughly half of that was for Stinger missiles.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. said Wednesday it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia in “a series of horrors” overseen by officials from Russia’s presidency. Russia immediately dismissed the allegation as “fantasy,” calling it the latest invention in a Western disinformation campaign. The charge came during a Security Council meeting called by the United States and Albania to discuss Russia’s “filtration operations.” That involves Ukrainians voluntarily fleeing the war in their homeland and those forcibly being moved to Russia passing through a series of “filtration points” where treatment allegedly ranges from interrogations, data collection and strip searches to being yanked aside, tortured, sent to a detention center in Russia and never seen again. The Associated Press wrote in July that nearly 2 million Ukrainian refugees have been sent to Russia, many through forcible transfers.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
MILITARY
Fox News

Israel admits IDF likely killed Al Jazeera journalist 'accidentally'

An investigation by Israel's military found that its IDF forces likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by mistake during an exchange of gunfire with Palestinians earlier this year, officials said Monday. An IDF spokesperson issued a statement announcing the conclusion of its probe, saying that "it appears that...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy