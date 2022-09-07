The 60/40 Stocks & Bonds Portfolio Is No Longer Working (Strategy Ruined By Systemic Inflation) – Mike Swanson

Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.

