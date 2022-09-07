The 60/40 Stocks & Bonds Portfolio Is No Longer Working (Strategy Ruined By Systemic Inflation) – Mike Swanson

Read full article on original website
Michael Burry Makes New Tweets Warning Of Stock Market Bubble Bust Crash (Famed Big Short Trader) – Mike Swanson
Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.
Tactical Strategy Allocation – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen
Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about tactical strategy allocation and the recent moves in precious metals, bonds, and the US dollar. How will the pending energy crisis in Europe affect global markets?. Is the Central Bank tightening by the US Federal Reserve driving the...
3 Months of QT Down – Robert Aro
Three months have passed since quantitative easing officially began. Per the official plan the Fed was to reduce US Treasuries by a maximum of $30 billion and Mortgage-Backed Securities by $17.5 billion per month. So far they’ve been reducing their assets by around half of the total limit of $47.5 billion a month. This was noted for the month of June (1 month of QT) and then July. Continuing from the August 3 data release until August 31, the changes are as follows.
Does Reducing Unemployment through Government Spending Boost the Economy? – Frank Shostak
Some experts hold that the key to economic growth is to strengthen the labor market, which is based on the view that because of the reduction in the number of unemployed workers, more individuals can afford to increase spending. As a result, economic growth follows suit. The Expanding Pool of...
The Inflation Tide Appears To Be Turning – William Luther
The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy may finally be paying off. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously compounding annual rate of 6.0 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, down from 6.5 percent in the previous month.
