Michael Burry Makes New Tweets Warning Of Stock Market Bubble Bust Crash (Famed Big Short Trader) – Mike Swanson
Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.
Tactical Strategy Allocation – Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen
Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about tactical strategy allocation and the recent moves in precious metals, bonds, and the US dollar. How will the pending energy crisis in Europe affect global markets?. Is the Central Bank tightening by the US Federal Reserve driving the...
Ray Dalio On How The US Dollar Will Lose Reserve Currency Status (Implications For Gold Investors) – Mike Swanson
This has been a wild year in the financial markets. Ray Dalio’s book on the changing structures in geopolitics and global finance came out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up world. But his book provides a great study of world economic history to help navigate the coming years by providing a great warning of huge changes to come. In the book he shows how several countries lost their world reverse currency status, with implications for how it is most likely to happen with the US dollar. This all matters to stock market investors and to those that invest in gold and silver in particular.
‘Beyond Bleak’: UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis – Jon Queally
Viewers in the U.K. and beyond expressed disgust Monday after a daily morning show in the country aired a game show-like segment in which participants could have their energy bills paid—a scene that critics described as “dystopian” and “beyond bleak” given the nation’s current energy crisis and a working class struck by soaring prices.
Does Reducing Unemployment through Government Spending Boost the Economy? – Frank Shostak
Some experts hold that the key to economic growth is to strengthen the labor market, which is based on the view that because of the reduction in the number of unemployed workers, more individuals can afford to increase spending. As a result, economic growth follows suit. The Expanding Pool of...
3 Months of QT Down – Robert Aro
Three months have passed since quantitative easing officially began. Per the official plan the Fed was to reduce US Treasuries by a maximum of $30 billion and Mortgage-Backed Securities by $17.5 billion per month. So far they’ve been reducing their assets by around half of the total limit of $47.5 billion a month. This was noted for the month of June (1 month of QT) and then July. Continuing from the August 3 data release until August 31, the changes are as follows.
Check Out This Massive Mansion With A Tony Montana Style Staircase For Sale In Saratoga Springs, New York – Mike Swanson
This massive mansion just listed for sale last week in Saratoga Springs, New York. It’s over 19,000 square feet in size and is called the Palazzo Riggi. It has an awesome look to it and has a Tony Montana style staircase like his home in the Scareface movie, making it a home fit for a cartel leader, underworld boss, or billionaire. In this video we take a video tour of this home.
The Inflation Tide Appears To Be Turning – William Luther
The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy may finally be paying off. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously compounding annual rate of 6.0 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, down from 6.5 percent in the previous month.
Imposing A Price Cap On Russian Oil Is An Ineffective Way To Force Russia Into Peace – Paul Tolmachev
Linear simplistic logic is an excellent way to quickly satisfy the political demands of the electorate. The Western public’s demand for restrictions on the Russian Federation’s ability to continue its policy and the corresponding active measures are satisfied by Western political elites in the spirit of the leftist-populist agenda that has been dominant in most developed countries for the last 20 years. The real effectiveness of the decisions of the authorities of the collective West, primarily in Europe, with respect to the Russian Federation goes far behind the loud proclamations and the false reality that are so quickly sold to the electorate.
