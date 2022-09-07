ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ce Soir is a new floral-themed French restaurant in leafy Portsdown Road

Along sleepy Portsdown Road is semi-fine dining restaurant, Ce Soir. It's themed after all things floral and botanical, with bohemian interiors. Think dried and preserved flowers framing the scene and Beni Ourain rugs laid across the entrance, cushioning every step – Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin would totally approve. The ethereal ambience is further amplified by Haute French cuisine by Chef Koh Han Jie, the former Junior Sous Chef of two-Michelin starred Les Amis.
Time Out Global

Holey Moley Golf Club will be closing its doors end of September

Launched in Clarke Quay back in 2018, Holey Moley Golf Club has attracted many customers over the years for a thrilling game of mini golf alongside cocktails in a quirky space. Unfortunately, the parent company of Holey Moley – Funlab – announced in a press release that the mini-golf and...
