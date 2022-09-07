ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Vinton Messenger

Volleyball girls beat Abingdon in three sets

The William Byrd girls picked up their second volleyball win of the season last week when they defeated Region 3D rival Abingdon in three sets. The Terriers won 25-13, 25-16 and 25-22 in Vinton. Byrd got a good serving night from Ava Ashworth, who had four aces on the night...
ABINGDON, VA
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WJHL

PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Grant funding to YWCA will support substance abuse programs in SWVA

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced a more than $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission is going to the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The funds will support a study conducted by the YWCA to identify needs for substance abuse programs in both Washington and Smyth Counties. Griffith...
VIRGINIA STATE
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
supertalk929.com

Historic Preservation Nominations Now Being Accepted In Bristol, Tennessee

An event recognizing those who have taken outstanding measures to preserve the historical integrity of commercial and residential properties in Bristol Tennessee is now accepting nominations. The 2022 Historic Preservation Awards Program recognizes the city’s three historical districts which include the Bristol Downtown Commercial District, the Fairmount Neighborhood District, and the Holston Avenue Neighborhood District. For more info, contact Bristoltn.org. The deadline is October 14th.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WJHL

Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says

KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
KINGSPORT, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wcyb.com

Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WSAZ

One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
DELBARTON, WV

