Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils shock Falcons in Mountain 7 play
ABINGDON — Abingdon scored on its first possession of the game. Gate City controlled the rest of the contest.
Gallery: Independence Middle races past Park
Coal City – Independence Middle School improved to 1-1 on the season Thursday, beating county foe Park 52-12 in Coal City.
Volleyball girls beat Abingdon in three sets
The William Byrd girls picked up their second volleyball win of the season last week when they defeated Region 3D rival Abingdon in three sets. The Terriers won 25-13, 25-16 and 25-22 in Vinton. Byrd got a good serving night from Ava Ashworth, who had four aces on the night...
wcyb.com
Kingsport principal, Johnson City Schools supervisor among finalists for awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Kingsport principal and a Johnson City Schools supervisor are among the finalists for prestigious Tennessee Department of Education awards. Kyle Loudermilk is the principal of Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport. He was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year award.
WDTV
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose properties stand in the way of construction of the Coalfields Expressway to Welch. According to the homeowners WVVA News spoke with on Thursday, several of the homes are located on Town Ridge...
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
supertalk929.com
Grant funding to YWCA will support substance abuse programs in SWVA
Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced a more than $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission is going to the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The funds will support a study conducted by the YWCA to identify needs for substance abuse programs in both Washington and Smyth Counties. Griffith...
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
supertalk929.com
Historic Preservation Nominations Now Being Accepted In Bristol, Tennessee
An event recognizing those who have taken outstanding measures to preserve the historical integrity of commercial and residential properties in Bristol Tennessee is now accepting nominations. The 2022 Historic Preservation Awards Program recognizes the city’s three historical districts which include the Bristol Downtown Commercial District, the Fairmount Neighborhood District, and the Holston Avenue Neighborhood District. For more info, contact Bristoltn.org. The deadline is October 14th.
Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
Johnson City Press
Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says
KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
supertalk929.com
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
mountain-topmedia.com
Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
wcyb.com
Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
WSAZ
One person dead following ATV crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
