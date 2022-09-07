ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Antigua and Barbuda PM says he will hold republic referendum within three years

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has said following the Queen’s death he will call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.The Caribbean country is one of 14 nations to retain the British monarch as their head of state, with prime minister Gaston Browne signing a document confirming Charles’ status as the new King.But minutes later, he said he would push for a republic referendum after indicating such a move earlier this year during a visit by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.Mr Browne told ITV: “This is not an act of hostility or...
