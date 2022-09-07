Read full article on original website
NME
Oliver Sim on his soul-searching solo debut: “If I’m not one-third of The xx, who am I?”
While the past couple of years have thrown up a whole host of surprises, it’s fair to say that a member of The xx transforming into a B-Movie monster and murdering his esteemed producer and bandmate Jamie xx in cold, ketchupy blood probably wasn’t on your bingo sheet for 2022. “Talk about dreams coming true,” quips Oliver Sim with a wicked smirk. “I loved it”.
NME
Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’
Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.
NME
Blood Orange shares new single ‘Jesus Freak Lighter’, announces upcoming ‘Four Songs’ EP
Blood Orange has announced a new EP titled ‘Four Songs’ that is set to arrive later this month. Upon its release on September 16, ‘Four Songs’ will mark Blood Orange’s — real name Dev Hynes — first project with his new label, RCA Records. Contributors on the forthcoming EP include Eva Tolkin, Erika de Casier and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’
Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
NME
Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
