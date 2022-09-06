Read full article on original website
National Guard Airlifts Stranded Front-End Loader Stuck In Remnants Of Yellowstone Flood
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Yellowstone National Park had a massive problem — in the form of a stranded front-end loader – the National Guard had a massive solution, in the form of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The Guard was called on August...
406mtsports.com
Jet cars to be featured at Yellowstone Drag Strip Saturday
BILLINGS — Jet cars will be featured at Yellowstone Drag Strip on Saturday. Overall, there will be racing on Saturday and Sunday at the facility. All of the normal YDS classes will be contested on both days. On Saturday, the jet cars will run at 6 p.m. and 9...
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
Catching feral cats: Billings woman making a difference
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops
What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana
The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
City of Billings working on solution for traffic issues in Billings Heights
Two children have been struck by cars on Lake Elmo Drive this year while waiting for the school bus. Parents in the Billings Heights area say they have had enough.
Extreme Heat Conditions for Billings, Then a Major Weather Change
One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
yourbigsky.com
When could it snow in Billings?
With changing leaves and cooler temps just around the corner, this leads to thinking about when snow will start to hit the ground. Can past snowfall help predict when it will arrive in Billings?. The National Weather Service in Billings predicts normal snowfall for 2022, averaging about 55 inches throughout...
yourbigsky.com
High winds and hail warning Wednesday until 5:30pm in Billings
The NWS is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yellowstone County and surrounding counties. “60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: <.75 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone [MT] till 5:30 PM MDT,” according to the NWS. Try to stay away from glass windows and doors.
The first ever Miracle League game held in Billings at Landon's Miracle Field
The Miracle League's mission is to provide an opportunity for kids with disabilities to play baseball.
Billings landfill plans to turn human poo into perfect topsoil
The idea is to divert 3 to 6 truckloads of human waste every day from the Billings landfill to the composting pile, right across the road.
montanasports.com
Huntley Project drubs Missoula Loyola, moves to 3-0
WORDEN — Huntley Project continues to roll early in the season, as the Red Devils dismantled visiting Missoula Loyola on Saturday, 44-7. Project pounced out of the gates after forcing a three-and-out, as the Red Devils took the game's opening play more than 40 yards deep into Loyola territory. While Wylee Lindeen fumbled on the goal line, teammate Kolby Lechner jumped on it for the Red Devils to give them a 6-0 lead.
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
No AC For You! Why Didn’t Billings SD2 Install New HVAC at West High?
OK- let's start with the funny part about this story first. One of our radio listeners, Tim in Billings, pointed this out. As temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees, several students at West High School in Billings, Montana staged a walkout from class protesting the lack of air conditioning in the high school. If you watch the video news report from KTVQ-TV- this may catch your eye also- one of the kids protesting the lack of AC...is wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Now that's pretty funny.
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy
Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Billings is the One of the Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the United States
The United States is very well known for the diversity of its population, with places like Ellis Island in New York City welcoming over 12 million immigrants from across the world. With a large number of ethnic groups across the country, some cities have more diversity than others and Billings just happens to be one of the cities that don't have a lot of residents of multiple ethnic groups.
