The Queen Has Died - TV and News Coverage
Update: Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces:. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in...
Soaps schedule changes due to Queen Elizabeth II death
Looks like Queen Elizabeth is in a bad way going by reports. If she passes, how will this affect soap episodes and scheduling? I'm assuming soaps will go off air on the day/week of her passing? I know main TV shows are not allowed to show comedy, does this include comedy within a soap storyline? Assuming all soaps will refilm a few scenes to mention the queen's passing.
EastEnders Updated schedule changes
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
No ads on UKTV channels?
There are no ads on UKTV channels at the moment, just an animated UKTV caption with electronic music during the breaks. Have checked W, Dave, Drama and Yesterday. Anyone know what's going on?. Standard UKTV procedure for 48 hours after a death of a senior Royal and other important people.
EPG update
I notice that the EPG is showing revised schedule for ITV & C5 but BBC is still on the original . I notice that the EPG is showing revised schedule for ITV & C5 but BBC is still on the original . Is this down to the BBC or VM?
The Queen's Funeral radio coverage
BBC Radio 1 - sombre music to be played. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 - maybe have have sombre music before/after the funeral, along with coverage of the funeral itself. BBC Radio 4, 5 Live, the World Service and all BBC Regional/Local Radio stations - have detailed coverage of the funeral.
Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?
Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 39 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 32...
The Queen's Death - Radio Coverage
