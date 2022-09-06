Read full article on original website
Related
Power wins IndyCar championship; Palou wins season finale
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Will Power was pushed to the brink Sunday by Team Penske but withstood the internal challenge from his teammate to close out a season of consistency and win his second IndyCar championship. Power finished third at Laguna Seca Raceway to beat teammate Josef Newgarden for the championship by 16 points in the final standings. The Australian’s first IndyCar title came in 2014. “Oh, man, it sounds so surreal,” Power said as he crossed the finish line behind outgoing IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Newgarden, who used a white-knuckled drive through the field to make Power sweat until the checkered flag. Power needed only to finish third to win the championship. But Team Penske has proved over the last week that its cars race individually and all three drivers were on their own in this title decider.
'Crazy' Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman is Part Entertainer, All Football Player
Teammates and fans love the enthusiasm Stutsman brings, but coaches love his commitment to preparation and becoming a better linebacker.
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson’s debut provided reasons to believe the team won’t be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For a team that lost 29 of 33 games the previous two seasons, losing a winnable game showed what could be the start of a turnaround. “We beat ourselves,” Pederson said. “Some costly mistakes at the wrong time. Games come down to three to five plays every week, and we got to finish better.” Had the Jaguars finished what should have been an easy pitch and catch from Trevor Lawrence to former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, or converted on fourth and goal from the 3, or had kicker Riley Patterson not doinked a 37-yard field goal attempt off the right upright, the Jaguars could have pounced on some Washington mistakes and changed the course of the game.
The WVU Defense has the Worst Performance in Neal Brown Era
West Virginia's loss to Kansas is lowlighted by poor defensive play
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Singer's 7 scoreless innings lead Royals over Tigers 4-0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the majors and five more than the next-closest teams, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts, and he retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span. “I wanted to get deep into that game, as deep as I could,” Brady said. “I think I came out well on the attack. The slider was kind of a pitch today that helped me the most. The fastball kind of came later in the game.”
Comments / 0