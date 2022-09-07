ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eurobasket Global Rating: The best-performing players in the tournament

By Alberto De Roa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cNk7_0hlH25d500

The 2022 Eurobasket could easily be the most star-studded in the tournament’s 87-year history. It includes recent winners of the most prestigious NBA accolades, such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year along with plenty of All-Star and All-NBA nods.

But are NBA superstars truly shining in the top European competition? Using Global Rating, we rank every player in the tournament so far. We will update the numbers every day until the final game on September 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'all good' after limping off in third quarter of Greece's 90-69 win against Estonia with ankle scare, two days before EuroBasket round of 16 game against Czech Republic

Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided an ankle scare after he was seen limping off in Greece's blowout win against Estonia to progress to the round of 16 at EuroBasket on Thursday. The Greek 'Freak' scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter in the Group C...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobasket#Performing#Mvp#European
The Associated Press

WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun

The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur to win first-career U.S. Open title

Swiatek earned her spot in the U.S. Open after a come-from-behind victory in the semifinal round. After dropping the first set to Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek rebounded, ultimately taking the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Saturday's matchup between Swiatek and Jabeur also made U.S. Open history. Swiatek became the first Polish singles...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Spirit end 16-game NWSL winless run in predictably bonkers fashion

After 16 games and over four whole months of turmoil and frustration, the Washington Spirit walked off winners. Fittingly for an utterly strange season, though, they did it in the hardest way possible: a 4-3 win over the NWSL Shield-contending San Diego Wave, having lead 3-1, thanks to the latest result-changing goal in NWSL regular season history. Speaking to reporters after the match, Amber Brooks—who scored her first two Spirit goals today after going 23 months without a goal—summed it up best: “The NWSL is crazy.” Under interim head coach Albertin Montoya for the first time, the Spirit fell behind early, and in...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy