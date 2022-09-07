Read full article on original website
Two arrested for fentanyl-related murder in Wichita Falls
This now makes three murder arrests in two weeks for fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified by family in fatal Young County crash
#BREAKING Family members have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash that occurred just south of Graham on Wednesday morning.
Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours
Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
Texas Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
Details released in fatal Young County head-on crash
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released new details in Wednesday's fatal head-on crash just outside of Graham.
A cold front arrives Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies.
