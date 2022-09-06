Read full article on original website
Pacific Power Updates Estimated Public Safety Power Shutoff Times
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
Oregon Board of Forestry, Sept. 7
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Fire season update; Emerald ash borer discovery; October board retreat discussion; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; State forests carbon and inventory; Western Oregon State Forests HCP update; Forest carbon implementation and policy discussion; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments. Items marked as consent agenda or executive session (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Sept. 21 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the purpose of reviewing the state forester’s annual performance, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i). The executive session will be conducted in person. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers
UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
Tough choice: Who gets part of $1 million?
Maybe it wasn’t a favor for the legislature to give Albany $1 million to do something about affordable housing or homelessness. Now the city council has to decide who gets some of the money, and it’s not an easy choice. Six organizations have applied for help with a...
Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power Prepares Customers for Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Weather forecast for Friday and Saturday shows high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions. PORTLAND, Ore. – September 8, 2022 — Approximately 12,500 Pacific Power customers in areas of Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties have been notified of a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions beginning in some areas early Friday morning through Saturday. Current forecasts indicate conditions for a Public Safety Power Shutoff could be met in some areas as early as 12:01 a.m. on September 9, 2022. However, due to the dynamic nature of the wind event, certain areas could experience different start times and Public Safety Power Shutoff durations. It is our goal to communicate estimated start times with customers Thursday evening.
Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of respondents...
Pacific Power Issues Public Safety Power Shutoff Notice to Customers in Several Oregon Counties
Hardesty, Mapps clash over Portland charter change measure
Debate rages over whether an alternative measure should be discussed before the Nov. 8 election. As the fight over the ballot measure to change Portland's form of government heats up, two City Council members are fighting over whether alternatives should be discussed. The measure proposed by the Portland Charter Commission will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Commissioner Mingus Mapps opposes it and will release a draft alternative proposal he will submit to the council if it is defeated Oct. 3. But Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has criticized Mingus for the plan in a statement posted on her...
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
The City of Salem Issues Open Burning Ban Effective Thursday September 8, 2022
The City of Salem Issues Open Burning Ban Effective Thursday September 8, 2022. With the red flag weather forecast for the Willamette Valley showing high temperatures, low humidity and potential significant easterly winds, the City of Salem is issuing a burn ban on all burning until further notice. All outdoor burning, including ceremonial and recreational fires, will be prohibited within the City of Salem. This ban is based on weather conditions and community safety and will be re-evaluated after the weekend.
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Portland of Violating Americans with Disabilities Act By Allowing Tents on Sidewalks
A group of Portlanders with disabilities filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, accusing the city of Portland of failing to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for allowing tents and other structures to occupy city sidewalks. "The City has failed and continues to fail to maintain its...
Oregon Electrical Utilities Warn of Power Outages to Prevent Wildfires, Including in Portland’s West Hills
Fearing a repeat of the downed power lines that sparked catastrophic fires in the Cascades two years ago, Oregon’s two largest electrical utilities are preparing to turn off power lines across the state as high winds approach this weekend. Portland General Electric says it will turn off the power...
As Alberta Street Gentrifies, One Man Holds On to His Properties
Address: 2812 NE Alberta St. Why it’s empty: It’s part of a collection. Twenty-five years ago, it was hard to imagine Alberta Street being home to a French bakery (Petite Provence), an Australian coffee shop (Proud Mary), or a home décor store peddling succulents (EcoVibe). These days,...
Update on Waverly Lake, and more …
Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
