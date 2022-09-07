ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 42

Sheila Fay
3d ago

Part of the plan. Land will be snatched up by elites like Gates. Them we are further at their mercy. They will starve us int submission the their communist agenda.

Reply
31
joe smith
3d ago

If you never ran a farm then you have no clue what it takes to operate one. Government only knows how to screw things up.

Reply(2)
39
John Lanphere
3d ago

why don't they just leave the farmers alone and let them take care of their people the way they have been doing it for years All in amounts too is the states want more money for the overtime because it puts him in a different tax bracket so pay them for 40Hours and then pay them cash.

Reply(1)
17
Related
96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

State Of Emergency Declared Due to Polio Outbreak In New York

Another major disease is having an impact on New York State and health officials are trying to stem its spread before things get really out of control. In a major announcement on Friday, September 9, 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in New York State to make additional resources to stop the recent Polio outbreak that is happening in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

No More Lobster At Restaurants In New York State?

If you love lobster, it may soon be difficult to find on menus in New York State. An influential conservation group has downgraded American lobster's rating, which may cause many retailers and restaurants to pull the delicious crustacean from their offerings. Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch updated lobster rankings for...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
96.1 The Breeze

Take The New York State Bow Hunting Class Online

The fall is almost officially here and beyond the excitement of the kids going to school and the start of high school sports and football season is the thrill of the beginning of the hunting season in New York State. If you are interested in archery, and hunting in New...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farms#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Democrats#The New York State Fair#American
96.1 The Breeze

$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State

Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
96.1 The Breeze

Several Festivals Happening This Weekend In Western New York

Can you believe it’s already the second weekend of September? There are tons of memories to make this weekend with everything that is going on in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York and if you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?

The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Sunset Forecasted for New York State

When you think of everyday things that are beautiful, it doesn’t take long for you to get to the weather. Sometimes it’s easy to take for granted the fact we have phenomenons like double rainbows, snow on Christmas Eve or even the Aurora Borealis; which can sometimes be seen as far south as Western New York.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy