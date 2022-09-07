Part of the plan. Land will be snatched up by elites like Gates. Them we are further at their mercy. They will starve us int submission the their communist agenda.
If you never ran a farm then you have no clue what it takes to operate one. Government only knows how to screw things up.
why don't they just leave the farmers alone and let them take care of their people the way they have been doing it for years All in amounts too is the states want more money for the overtime because it puts him in a different tax bracket so pay them for 40Hours and then pay them cash.
Related
What Does New Inflation Law Mean For Homeowners In New York
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
State Of Emergency Declared Due to Polio Outbreak In New York
No More Lobster At Restaurants In New York State?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will Raising Cane’s Be Expanding to New York State?
Take The New York State Bow Hunting Class Online
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Festivals Happening This Weekend In Western New York
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
No More Snow Days In New York?
You Need To Do This To Win The Lottery In New York
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
Rare Sunset Forecasted for New York State
Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of Upstate New York State
Masking Update Made In New York State
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 42