What Does New Inflation Law Mean For Homeowners In New York
Earlier this year the US Congress passed a bill that President Joe Biden signed that is supposed to help take some deliberate steps to help reduce the impacts that inflation has been having on the country for the last couple of years. That new law, H.R.5376 - otherwise known as...
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
Stimulus Checks From New York City: Homeowners To Get $150 Tax Rebate
Some monetary relief is coming soon for New York City residents to help them offset the rising cost of living. These stimulus checks from New York City are in the form of a one-time property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-income New York City homeowners will get a rebate of up to $150.
New stimulus payment: 1.75M New Yorkers will get $270 checks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New...
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State
Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
New York City’s public sector unions are stuck in limbo
The thorny issue of how New York City provides its nearly 250,000 retired civil servants with health care is shaping up to be a major impediment for contract negotiations getting underway with dozens of unions that represent the city’s roughly 300,000 employees. “I think I was one of the...
Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
The New York Department of Health has also warned that polio spreads more easily in counties with lower vaccination rates.
Heating Prices Expected To Go Up Significantly In New York State, Here’s How To Save
National Grid is expected to charge consumers in New York State significantly more on their heating bills this winter. It's really bad news, considering that Old Farmer's Almanac, it's going to be a bone-chilling winter in the Northeast, including New York. There are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill.
Will Raising Cane’s Be Expanding to New York State?
When it comes to fast food options in New York State, you have the usual suspects at your disposal. McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, KFC and Taco Bell are among the most popular across the state. However, it's no secret that this state and the Northeast in general...
Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
Live In New York State? Watch For Cash In Your Mailbox
Welcome back to school! The fall is in the air and the summer is nothing more than great memories and photos on our phones and social media. The back-to-school routine can have it's challenges and it can also have it's benefits. One of them may be waiting in the mailbox outside your home.
