2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
Why is Rochester’s New Restaurant Called First Meeting Noodle?
If you haven't heard of First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota, then you're just like me until Monday night last week. I'd even missed the stories on our own app! On Labor Day I finally had some of their food AND learned why it's called First Meeting Noodle. First, What...
New Book Explains Rochester’s Hidden History
Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
Help Rochester Families with This Year’s Empty Bowls To-Go
Empty Bowls To-Go in support of Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, MN is back this fall! It's the perfect time of year for them to do this fundraiser because it's just the start of soup season. Yum! But the event isn't just to get warm, delicious soup in your hands, it's to help fight food insecurity in our area.
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
New Event to Showcase Local Iowa Artists Just 60 Minutes from Rochester
Coming up in November is a brand new event created to showcase local Iowa artists as well as local Iowa businesses. And the event is taking place just an hour from Rochester, MN so easy for a day trip to check out what they have and do a little shopping!
Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
Browse Work from Local Artists at Free Downtown Rochester Event
Saturday, September 10th head to Downtown Rochester, MN for a cool, free event featuring local artists, art classes, and performances. It's an experience that the whole family can check out. The event is called the Med City Art Festival. It's only happening on Saturday from 10 AM - 5 PM...
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
Rochester Business Giving Free Donuts To Teachers This Week
There's a ton of excitement today all throughout Minnesota because it is the first day of school for a huge population of students. But it's not just a big day for the kids. I grew up with a mom that was a Kindergartener teacher for over 30 years and trust me, that first day of school is a huge day for the teachers as well. One business in Rochester, Minnesota knows that and is giving back to all of the teachers in our area with a fun (and delicious) freebie!
Public Hearing on Rochester’s Zoning Code Rewrite
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public hearing is scheduled tonight before the Rochester City Council concerning a proposed rewrite of the city's zoning ordinances. The proposal is called the Unified Development Code and is designed to replace the Rochester Land Development Manual that was adopted 30 years ago. Work on creating the new zoning ordinance began in January 2020.
South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
New EV Charging Station on Rochester City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council agenda this evening includes items dealing with environmental and energy sustainability issues. The Council is being asked to approve updated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. The existing goals were adopted in 2017 and called for a 30% reduction in the city's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The proposed updated goals would set that mark at 50% with the goal of a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
