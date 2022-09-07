ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease

Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
FITNESS
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Alzheimers#Carers#Senior Health#General Health#Loveday Co#Donnelly Co Founder#Google#Wi
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

How well do you know Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s is a much misunderstood condition, with 40 different symptoms including bradykinesia/slowness of movement, sleeping problems, hallucinations and loss of smell. Every person with Parkinson’s has a different experience, but all have a strict medicine regime that is vital for keeping them healthy. Aware of the need for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
beingpatient.com

Falling May Be An Early Sign of Dementia

Falling is linked to impairments across memory, concentration and cognition in adults over the age of 65. After sudden falls or loss of balance, experts say, older adults should consider cognitive testing to rule these out. For older adults, falls — and the potentially life-altering injuries they could bring about...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cognitive tests for dementia

There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hippocraticpost.com

Suicide awareness and how to help

Suicide awareness and how to help? World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness day observed on 10 September every year and today in Australia it is “R U OK? Day“, a suicide prevention day to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with the people around them and start a conversation with those in their world who may be struggling with life.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Insomnia increases likelihood of memory decline in older adults, according to new research

A new Canadian study has found that older people with insomnia are at greater risk of developing memory decline and long-term cognitive impairment such as dementia. The study, published in the journal Sleep, is based on data from more than 26,000 participants of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, all aged between 45 and 85. The researchers compared completed self-reported evaluations of sleep and memory and neuropsychological testing in several cognitive domains from 2019 and a follow-up in 2022. Participants who reported worsening sleep quality in that three-year interval also had greater odds of reporting subjective memory decline.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Understanding Alzheimer's disease

According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, and may cause 60 to 70% of cases. While there is no cure, prompt diagnosis of the condition can make it more manageable, especially in its early stages. Indeed, much can be offered to support and improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and their carers and families.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
autismparentingmagazine.com

How to Help Your Autistic Child With Context Blindness

A look at context blindness and autism, how difficulty understanding context occurs and what can be done about it. Recently my husband and I drove several states away to attend a friend’s wedding. It was an evening wedding, and I came prepared with a beautiful, slightly formal, emerald green dress and gold accessories, including gold stilettos with a big gold bow at the ankles.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy