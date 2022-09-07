Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
msn.com
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.
One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
I watched both my parents and two grandparents suffer with dementia. Having a family history increases my risk, but I refuse to live in fear.
I have a family history of dementia and watched both my parents and two grandparents deal with it, but this doesn't mean I have to live in fear.
Nursing Times
How well do you know Parkinson’s?
Parkinson’s is a much misunderstood condition, with 40 different symptoms including bradykinesia/slowness of movement, sleeping problems, hallucinations and loss of smell. Every person with Parkinson’s has a different experience, but all have a strict medicine regime that is vital for keeping them healthy. Aware of the need for...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
People
Maureen McGovern Reveals Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease: 'My Inner Life Has Not Changed'
Maureen McGovern is bravely facing a potentially devastating diagnosis. The Grammy Award nominee, 73, announced that she's been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy (PCA) and is showing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in an emotional, yet optimistic statement on Facebook and her website Friday. "What I do, or what I am...
beingpatient.com
Falling May Be An Early Sign of Dementia
Falling is linked to impairments across memory, concentration and cognition in adults over the age of 65. After sudden falls or loss of balance, experts say, older adults should consider cognitive testing to rule these out. For older adults, falls — and the potentially life-altering injuries they could bring about...
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
hippocraticpost.com
Suicide awareness and how to help
Suicide awareness and how to help? World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness day observed on 10 September every year and today in Australia it is “R U OK? Day“, a suicide prevention day to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with the people around them and start a conversation with those in their world who may be struggling with life.
msn.com
ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
The search for a way to treat Alzheimer’s disease has puzzled scientists for decades. This may be why some researchers are shifting their focus slightly, investigating whether treating the systems affected by Alzheimer’s (as opposed to the causes) may better help them find a treatment. This is exactly...
Housing study seeks Spanish speakers with autism, learning disabilities in Phoenix
A nonprofit is inviting Phoenix-area Spanish speakers with autism and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families to participate in a study to determine how to best fulfill their housing needs. An outreach event for the Greater Phoenix Housing Market Analysis study will be held at 6 p.m....
MedicalXpress
Insomnia increases likelihood of memory decline in older adults, according to new research
A new Canadian study has found that older people with insomnia are at greater risk of developing memory decline and long-term cognitive impairment such as dementia. The study, published in the journal Sleep, is based on data from more than 26,000 participants of the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, all aged between 45 and 85. The researchers compared completed self-reported evaluations of sleep and memory and neuropsychological testing in several cognitive domains from 2019 and a follow-up in 2022. Participants who reported worsening sleep quality in that three-year interval also had greater odds of reporting subjective memory decline.
Dear Doctor: Can people with dementia completely forget past traumas?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother-in-law (age 78) recently developed dementia. Everything after the age of about 20 is gone for him, and he lives in the past, though he does still connect with my sister. For some time now, he has taken a psychopharmaceutical (Zoloft) for PTSD, stemming from earlier...
msn.com
Understanding Alzheimer's disease
According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, and may cause 60 to 70% of cases. While there is no cure, prompt diagnosis of the condition can make it more manageable, especially in its early stages. Indeed, much can be offered to support and improve the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and their carers and families.
autismparentingmagazine.com
How to Help Your Autistic Child With Context Blindness
A look at context blindness and autism, how difficulty understanding context occurs and what can be done about it. Recently my husband and I drove several states away to attend a friend’s wedding. It was an evening wedding, and I came prepared with a beautiful, slightly formal, emerald green dress and gold accessories, including gold stilettos with a big gold bow at the ankles.
MedicalXpress
Depression among those caring for partners with dementia can start a decade before dementia diagnosis
Depressive symptoms and caregiving hours among older adults caring for partners with dementia can emerge up to 10 years before a routine screening detects the first signs of their partner's cognitive impairment, according to a University of Michigan study published in Medical Care. The findings modify current thinking that suggests...
neurologylive.com
Using Virtual Reality and Changes in Activities of Daily Living to Expose Prodromal Signs of Parkinson Disease
Jay Alberts, PhD, the Edward F. and Barbara A. Bell Endowed Chair at Cleveland Clinic, provided commentary on an innovative approach using virtual reality to detect early signs of Parkinson disease. This is part 2 of a 2-part interview. Click here to view part 1. Among the numerous technological advancements...
