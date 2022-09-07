Read full article on original website
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin will travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, it has been announced. The cortege will leave at 10:00 then make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. On Monday, there...
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Queen was with me at happiest and saddest times - William
Prince William has paid tribute to the Queen, saying the world has "lost an extraordinary leader" while he lost his "Grannie". The new Prince of Wales said "she was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". He...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish home loved by the Queen
The Queen's love of her home in Balmoral in Royal Deeside was well known. She spent most summers at the 50,000-acre country estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her beloved husband Philip and family by her side. Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is where she spent many a happy holiday -...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Tesco worker death: Andover man jailed for 'callous' killing
A man has been jailed for the "callous" killing of a supermarket employee who was assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 28, attacked John Carroll at the Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July 2021, leaving him with a fatal head injury. The 62-year-old died 12...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Police shooting of unarmed man treated as homicide
A criminal investigation is under way after the police watchdog said it would investigate the shooting of an unarmed black man as a homicide. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Ninth arrest in murder inquiry
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old girl was shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home on 22 August. The suspect, from West Derby in Liverpool, is the ninth arrest in...
BBC
Worcester flood campaigner's praise for 'Queen who cared'
A flood campaigner has praised the Queen for the concern she showed about issues affecting the nation. Mary Dhonau, from Worcester, met Her Majesty twice - the first in 2001 when she talked to her about the victims of recent flooding in the city. She was "across absolutely everything that...
BBC
Man charged over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest
A man has been charged after a Sikh priest was attacked in the middle of a Manchester city centre road and left with life-changing injuries. The 62-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was "left for dead" on Tib Street in June. Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest
Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday. Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters...
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
BBC
Whitby East Pier: Hunt for family after man's body found
A man found dead on rocks in Whitby has been identified by police who are now trying to trace his daughters. Mark Welsh, 55, who is believed to be from the Cleveland area, was found on Tuesday morning at the bottom of Henrietta Street near the East Pier. His death...
