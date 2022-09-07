After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles

An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...

