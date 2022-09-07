After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles

Read full article on original website
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
EXCLUSIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that illegal immigrants aren’t just "walking across" the southern border has sparked anger and shock from Border Patrol agents — who witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day. "How out of touch can this administration possibly...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash
MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
A BORDER TOUR SPONSORED BY THE NONPROFIT CONSERVATIVE GROUP WINNING FOR WOMEN BROUGHT SEVERAL FEMALE CANDIDATES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO THE BORDER IN HIDALGO, TEXAS TODAY, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, 2022,. BORDER REPORT’S SANDRA SANCHEZ WAS WITH THEM AND HAS INTERVIEW WITH SEVERAL CANDIDATES.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
The magistrate, who is Jewish, is facing attacks that are antisemitic in nature.
Migrants Bused To U.S. Capital From Texas Struggle To Secure Housing, Medical Care
Nearly a month after arriving with their 1-year-old daughter on a bus sent by the governor of Texas to Washington, D.C., Colombian couple Noralis Zuniga and Juan Camilo Mendoza are unsure how long they will be allowed to stay in their city-funded hotel room. The couple, who said they left...
Australian teen decries US prison conditions after being jailed for ten days over visa misunderstanding
An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...
