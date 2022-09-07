Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
MLS・
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest: Player ratings as Neymar earns PSG unconvincing win
Match report and player ratings from Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Jonathan Dos Santos moved to tears after historic first goal for Club America
Jonathan Dos Santos scored his first goal for Club America on Saturday, leading the Liga MX giants to a 2-1 win over Nexaca.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: 23 best players on FIFA 23 announced by EA
EA have revealed the 23 best players for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Neymar dubs Lionel Messi 'the best in history' and names his toughest opponent
Neymar has picked out Lionel Messi as the best player ever and Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent.
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Player ratings as Real run riot despite early scare
Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
MLS・
Football Manager 2023: Champions League & Europa League licensed for upcoming game
The Champions League & Europa League have been licensed for Football Manager 2023.
UEFA・
VAR: Introduction and history in the Premier League
The adoption of VAR (video assistant referees) and the system around it has courted much controversy since its entrance into the Premier League in 2019.
Wolves confirm Diego Costa signing on one-year deal
Diego Costa has signed for Wolves on a one-year deal.
Transfer rumours: Truth behind Mbappe's contract; Liverpool's failed Valverde move
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane, Gavi, Toni Kroos & more.
Luis Campos under consideration for Chelsea sporting director role
Chelsea have spoken with Luis Campos about their vacant sporting director role, with the Portuguese one of a number of names under consideration.
Bayern Munich deny contact with Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has stressed he has never spoken to Harry Kane about a transfer.
90min
845
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0