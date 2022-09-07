Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly stole wallet from local retail store, deputies say
ROME- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, police say. Philip C. Domenico, 63, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
17-Year-Old Charged for Bicycle Drive-by Shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old male rolled up...
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
Utica Police investigating burglary at coffee shop
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department announced that a man suspected of burglarizing a...
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
WKTV
Oneida County DA points to bail reform failure in DWI case
Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is calling out what he says is a new failure with bail reform laws after a Utica man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated. Kamsan Suon was first arrested and released after a crash in Utica on July 9. McNamara says his blood...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver escapes from rollover accident in town of Western
ONEIDA COUNTY- The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Wednesday afternoon rollover accident in the town of Western managed to escape the wreckage, authorities say. It was around 3:10 p.m. when Western Fire Department was notified of an accident at the intersection of Main Street and State Route 46.
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
mylittlefalls.com
Montgomery County (Maryland) police arrest Little Falls resident
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith (also known as Larry David Becker) for killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, at approximately 10:40 p.m.,...
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
Toxicology results just released show Madison County judge candidate ingested fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Assistant District Attorney who lost his job after an apparent drug overdose in July was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and fentanyl, toxicology results show. Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reviewed results from tests done on a blood sample taken from Bradley Moses in the hours […]
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
Landlord attacked while trying to collect rent at tenant’s apartment
UTICA, NY – police in Utica today reported that a landlord attempting to collect rent...
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
