Herkimer County, NY

wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly stole wallet from local retail store, deputies say

ROME- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, police say. Philip C. Domenico, 63, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
LOWVILLE, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Crime & Safety
Herkimer, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Herkimer, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
WIBX 950

Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
UTICA, NY
Person
H.r.
WKTV

Oneida County DA points to bail reform failure in DWI case

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is calling out what he says is a new failure with bail reform laws after a Utica man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated. Kamsan Suon was first arrested and released after a crash in Utica on July 9. McNamara says his blood...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Driver escapes from rollover accident in town of Western

ONEIDA COUNTY- The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Wednesday afternoon rollover accident in the town of Western managed to escape the wreckage, authorities say. It was around 3:10 p.m. when Western Fire Department was notified of an accident at the intersection of Main Street and State Route 46.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
#H R 218
mylittlefalls.com

Montgomery County (Maryland) police arrest Little Falls resident

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith (also known as Larry David Becker) for killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. On Saturday, October 23, 1971, at approximately 10:40 p.m.,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Toxicology results just released show Madison County judge candidate ingested fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Assistant District Attorney who lost his job after an apparent drug overdose in July was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and fentanyl, toxicology results show. Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reviewed results from tests done on a blood sample taken from Bradley Moses in the hours […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Big Frog 104

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY

