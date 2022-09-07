ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
SARASOTA, FL
#Royal Palm Avenue Dispute
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
PARRISH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
PLANT CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

West Bradenton home destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
BRADENTON, FL

