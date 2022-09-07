Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers
fox13news.com
Mother, daughter accused of burning woman's body in South St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have arrested a second woman for allegedly helping her daughter burn the body of a 31-year-old Pinellas County woman. Cree Worley, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a body. Investigators said Worley was driving her mother’s white Ford pickup truck at the time.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
wengradio.com
North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam
The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Conducting Death Investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of an adult man was found near 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota, just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. A citizen called dispatch and...
Florida woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition,’ police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused after police said she burned a dead body “beyond recognition” in an alleyway dumpster last month, authorities said Wednesday. Cree Daniela Worley, 30, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a felony charge of abuse of...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
'Why': Neighbors concerned after man confesses to killing stepson
Cape Coral Police say man confesses to shooting and killing stepson in the 800 block of SW 17th Street on Wednesday. Fox 4's Briana Brownlee takes look into suspected shooters' arrest records.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Convicted felon arrested for hiding a loaded handgun in his underwear
A convicted felon was arrested in Sarasota after he was found with a loaded handgun hidden in his underwear.
Sarasota Man Wanted For Domestic Battery Arrested With Purple Pistol During Traffic Stop
SARASOTA, Fla. – Javaris Williams, 42, of Sarasota, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Monday morning. Williams has nine felony convictions in the State of Florida. According to investigators, Sarasota Police officers saw Williams enter a vehicle at 2000 N.
30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Neighbor saves Florida woman’s life during alligator attack in retirement community
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from an alligator attack. She said she’s thanking her neighbor in her Bradenton retirement community for saving her life. According to wildlife agents, the 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond last Saturday when suddenly an alligator jumped out of some bushes and attacked her.
Mysuncoast.com
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m. Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Sarasota Police Department seeking information in ongoing death investigation
The Sarasota Police Department is seeking any tips or information in the death investigation of an unidentified man.
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
