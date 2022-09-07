The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO