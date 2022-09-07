ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd

The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
An Update from Mel McMahon, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon gives you a few more details about the changes going on with Local Matters and what’s to come. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE
Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book

LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
INDIANA STATE
Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
INDIANA STATE
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
INDIANA STATE
When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

