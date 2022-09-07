Read full article on original website
Related
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour
Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscentermaine.com
Finn the beagle | Pup rescued from Virginia lab adjusts to life as a pet
Three-year-old Finn is one out of hundreds of beagles rescued from a lab in Virginia and brought to Maine. Now, he is experiencing life as a pet for the first time.
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Children’s Museum of Evansville to Open New ‘Curious George’ Exhibit September 17th
One of the most famous and beloved characters in the history of children's literature is making his way to Evansville for a new, interactive exhibit at the Children's Museum of Evansville. cMoe to Open "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!" on September 17th. Curious George began his "life" as a series...
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
WISH-TV
An Update from Mel McMahon, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon gives you a few more details about the changes going on with Local Matters and what’s to come. Thanks for listening!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
thelansingjournal.com
Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book
LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1