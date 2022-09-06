The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 50 in Fremont County Tuesday morning. According to CSP Master Trooper Glen Brown, the vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Texas man, was westbound and drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guard rail. The guard rail went through the front of the vehicle, engine compartment, and firewall, impacting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

