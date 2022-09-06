ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Sterling Journal-Advocate

School board directs Sterling Middle School to allow sixth graders to play sports

Sixth graders at Sterling Middle School will be able to play sports. At a regular meeting Wednesday, the board Interim Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster to work with the principal and athletic director to include sixth graders and encourage all SMS students to participate in activities with that participation being competitive, allowing for movement across grades.
STERLING, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

RECORDER’S NOTES: Chain of custody of ballots

County clerks process and count ballots in secure facilities with the help of bi-partisan election judges; Secretary of State staff do not count ballots. Security measures include security locks on entry points. Entrance to these areas is limited to employees and election judges who have passed background checks, and all entries into these rooms must be logged.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

State Patrol needs your help locating Fremont hit and run driver

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident. The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said. CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. […]
CANON CITY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

CSP investigating fatal crash in Fremont County

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 50 in Fremont County Tuesday morning. According to CSP Master Trooper Glen Brown, the vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Texas man, was westbound and drifted off the south side of the road where it collided with the end of a guard rail. The guard rail went through the front of the vehicle, engine compartment, and firewall, impacting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Chamber welcomes new member Signal Graphics

Longtime Sterling business Signal Graphics was welcomed as the newest member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting Thursday. For decades, companies have relied on Signal Graphics for all of their marketing and business communication needs. Owned by Kelvin and Jodie Harless, the business was first located at 100 N. Fifth Street and can now be found at 100 Broadway St. Suite 1C.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City teen found safe

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/8/2022 9:03 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Jae has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Teen missing from Cañon City THURSDAY 9/8/2022 6:14 p.m. CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo hosting international boxing event

PUEBLO, Colo. — The USA Boxing International Invitational is happening from Sept. 12 to 15 at the Pueblo Convention Center. The competition starts Monday, Sept. 12, with two sessions running until Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Finals are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 15. The event will host boxers from around […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Hollywood history in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fremont Adventure Recreation’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood. The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal […]
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

