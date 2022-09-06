Anti-Election Reform Campaign Emerges, Next Year’s Election Starts Shaping Up, New SDOT Director Says He’ll Take Vision Zero Down to the Studs

Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
publicola.com
Mayor Reshuffles Office Chairs, Council Considers Fixes for Pedestrian-Hostile Third Avenue
1. Learn to trust the Fizz: As PubliCola reported last week, Mayor Bruce Harrell has just reorganized his office, including the reassignment of former Director of Public Safety Andrew Myerberg to the newly created position of special projects director, answering to Harrell’s favored public safety advisor Tim Burgess (whose own title is, confusingly, Director of Strategic Initiatives). The public safety shuffle reportedly reflects a division in the mayor’s office between Burgess (a former city council member who favored law-and-order strategies like a ban on “aggressive panhandling”), Myerberg (the former Office of Police Accountability Director) and Harrell’s niece and senior deputy mayor, Monisha Harrell, who was previously Myerberg’s boss.
realchangenews.org
Mayor’s comments on homelessness, city politics derail Park District budget announcement event
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled a new six-year proposed Seattle Park District budget at an Aug. 31 press conference that was overshadowed by a political controversy over his reported candid remarks to police officers earlier this year. Reporters questioned Harrell about his comments, first reported by MyNorthwest.com columnist Jason Rantz,...
q13fox.com
Mayor Bruce Harrell unveils 3 finalists for Seattle Police Chief
SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced the three finalists for the position of Seattle Police Chief following a nationwide search. Eric Greening, current Seattle Assistant Chief of Police. Kevin Hall, Tuscon, Arizona Assistant Chief of Police. The mayor will select the finalist and the city council will need...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council passes resolution to move forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — Gas-powered leaf blowers are out in the City of Seattle. District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen commended the City Council for passing legislation, which sunsets gas-powered leaf blowers. The resolution was introduced recently and KOMO News covered it recently. Resolution 32064 calls for ending the use of the...
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Seattle City Council approves ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle within the next five years. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents...
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
warm1069.com
Seattle is the 13th Rudest City
The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History
Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that 'shaped the course of American history.'
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County refuses to jail dangerous suspects, still blames COVID
The King County jail is still turning down almost all misdemeanor bookings, citing King County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 restrictions. Every non-violent misdemeanor suspect — the type of quality of life crimes plaguing Seattle — gets a pass from jail time. Suspects arrested for car theft or...
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Mourns The Passing of Seattle’s “First Lady Of Gospel” Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright
The greater Seattle community and people worldwide are mourning the death of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright. Wright, who was the founder and director of the Total Experience Gospel Choir of Seattle, is well-known for her voice and the high-energy and stellar performances by the Total Experience Choir for over 50 years. The choir has sung in at least 38 states, 22 countries, and have performed for United States presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and made at least seven recordings of their own. In addition to singing behind Barry Manilow at KeyArena in 2015, and on the song “Save Me” on Dave Matthews’s CD Some Devil, the choir has appeared in television commercials and numerous radio programs.
