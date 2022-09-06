Read full article on original website
Saturday night's CAA conference game between New Hampshire and UAlbany is certainly an important one. UAlbany is coming off of a blowout loss at Baylor in Waco Texas last Saturday while New Hampshire is coming off of a 10 point victory over Monmouth. UA has had UNH's number recently winning several of their last few matchups. It should be a very competitive game as when these two teams play it usually always is. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
TAUNTON— It was the first football Friday of the Fall 2022 season, but that doesn't mean that the other sports didn't get in on the fun too. Here's a look at the Greater Taunton area high school scores and stats for Friday. Football: Bridgewater-Raynham at Milford ...
MONROE, CT — As week one for football unfolds on Friday night, Sept. 9, Masuk High’s sideline should have a few more dirty uniforms than in the past. Well, if teams still played on natural grass that would be the case. But very much like football days gone...
Bristol Eastern boys soccer defeated Lewis Mills, 2-1, Thursday night to record their first win of the season. Lewis Mills scored first, 15 minutes into the first half, as Ian Nanewski knocked in a loose ball. However, Eastern tied the game eight minutes into the second half as Sam LaMar sent a ball to Eddie Ansah, who then touched it to Tyler Borry, who put the ball in the far corner of the net.
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Christian Brothers Academy brings their top ranked team to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake for a top 15 matchup. For the Brothers, they’re coming off last year's Sectional Title and are already 1-0 this year with a 55-0 win over the La Salle Institute. On the other side of the field, this is the Spartans first game of the year after finishing last season with a 9-2 overall record.
SOMERSWORTH – Madison Brogan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Somersworth High School girls soccer team beat Epping, 2-1 on Thursday in a Division IV contest. “The girls literally gave it everything they had and then some,” Somersworth head coach Dave Swallow said. “The defensive focus and improvements are paying dividends for us.” ...
