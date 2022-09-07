Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Luna Guitars Tribal bass review
Versatile, playable, with an onboard pickup and preamp – and a reliable tuner – the Luna Guitars Tribal bass is a superb acoustic-electric option at a price that's hard to beat. Pros. +. Playable and accessible acoustic bass. +. Excellent value. +. Onboard preamp and tuner. Cons. -
Guitar World Magazine
Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?
The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender launches refreshed Aerodyne Special series, putting a radical contemporary spin on its Stratocaster, Telecaster and bass models
New-and-improved Aerodyne models feature basswood bodies, 12" radius fingerboards, newly designed pickups and a wealth of stunning finishes to choose from. Fender has reissued its Japanese-made Aerodyne Special series of electric guitars, which puts a radical contemporary twist on the Big F’s classic Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass designs.
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Fender expands its Tone Master amp arsenal with digital modeling Princeton Reverb combo
Lightweight iteration sheds around 10lbs off the original, and comes loaded with Fender's Tone Master technology in a bid to deliver a like-for-like tonal recreation of its predecessor. Fender has announced the latest addition to its Tone Master range of modeling amps: the Tone Master Princeton Reverb combo, which aims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Fender bolsters its bass amp lineup with the “thunderous power” of new Rumble 800 Combo
Lightweight unit comes loaded with two 10" Eminence neodymium speakers and three distinct tone modes in an effort to deliver “everything that Fender bass amps are famous for – and more”. Fender has expanded its bass amp arsenal with the release of the Rumble 800 combo. Promising thunderous...
Guitar World Magazine
Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers
After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
Guitar World Magazine
Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb
Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the '90s
10. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991) Back in May, Total Guitar conducted a series of polls on GuitarWorld.com. A staggering number votes were cast – just over 150,000, in fact – and now the results can be revealed. Because we wanted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
From wah-drenched jams to Phrygian throwdowns: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Put some heat into your playlist with guitar-led songs from Yungblud, Lamb of God, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Cult, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Brutus, Wednesday, Molly Payton, Cherie Amour and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every...
Guitar World Magazine
Manson debuts two new space-age Matt Bellamy signature models, including a more affordable DeLorean replica
Manson Guitar Works has announced new limited-edition, UK-built runs of two Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the MB and DL. Most exciting of the pair is the 2022 DL-2, a full0production MB model inspired by last year’s replica of the Muse frontman’s Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean guitar, which sold out within a few hours of release.
CARS・
Guitar World Magazine
Wren and Cuff aims to create a "Swiss Army knife of fuzz and drive" with new Claudio Sanchez signature Anna pedal
Featuring artwork based on the cover of Coheed and Cambria's The Second Stage Turbine Blade, Anna is based on Sanchez's favored 80’s-era Boss SD-1-into-a-’78 “op-amp” Big Muff combo. Coheed and Cambria frontman and electric guitar player Claudio Sanchez has teamed up with Southern California boutique pedal...
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone SG Standard review
With effortless playability and a fierce, fiery tone, this Epiphone SG delivers the larger-than-life sound of a rock icon with the added bonus of a modest price tag. The Epiphone SG Standard helps cement the idea that Gibson's sibling is in the midst of a renaissance, producing the best guitars they have done in years.
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
Guitar World Magazine
The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000
With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
Guitar World Magazine
Ensure accurate tuning and explore the world of compensated tuning with Cherub’s rechargeable clip-on tuner, the Flow Tune Clip
The latest offering from Cherub – a tuner manufacturer owned by the same company behind Nux – boasts a rechargeable lithium battery, the Flow Tune Clip offers four display modes and five tuning modes for guitar, bass and ukulele. There’s no point forking out on an expensive electric...
Guitar World Magazine
The Gretsch White Falcon Dave Grohl used in the Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench video has sold at auction for over $53,000
Once owned by Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear, and used extensively with the band both onstage and in the studio, the Gretsch was heavily modded. The 1990 Gretsch White Falcon electric guitar that Dave Grohl used in the Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench music video has sold (opens in new tab) at auction for over $53,000.
Guitar World Magazine
This insane acoustic fingerstyle cover of Dire Straits' Money For Nothing is the most incredible guitar playing you'll see today
Italian acoustic virtuoso Luca Stricagnoli showcases both his out-of-this-world playing chops and his crazy reverse slide neck device. In an ocean of guitarists vying for online and social media stardom, Luca Stricagnoli has no trouble standing out. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eric Clapton channel his Cream era with a wah-heavy solo on Ozzy Osbourne’s One of Those Days
Slowhand's cameo adds some pentatonic sleight of hand and a knockout solo that sits perfectly atop the song's heavier progression. After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9 dropped in its entirety today, and – owing to the fact it features one of the most star-studded guitar casts of any album ever – it’s fair to say it’s been worth the wait.
Guitar World Magazine
Baldacci returns with the “wildly cool” Bighorn ECO, a vintage-inspired electric built with 100-percent American grown lumber
Handcrafted model boasts red alder body, hard maple neck, Sissoo rosewood fretboard and new Darkmoon humbuckers. Baldacci has been making waves with its Bighorn electric guitar, which offers a classic feel with a highly versatile, modern approach. Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you...
Comments / 0