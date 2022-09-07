ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Guitar World Magazine

Luna Guitars Tribal bass review

Versatile, playable, with an onboard pickup and preamp – and a reliable tuner – the Luna Guitars Tribal bass is a superb acoustic-electric option at a price that's hard to beat. Pros. +. Playable and accessible acoustic bass. +. Excellent value. +. Onboard preamp and tuner. Cons. -
JOEL MCIVER
Guitar World Magazine

Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?

The Microtubes Infinity combines all three Microtubes distortions and multiband compression into one all-powerful stompbox. The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity. In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions...
TECHNOLOGY
Guitar World Magazine

Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers

After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
LIFESTYLE
Guitar World Magazine

The greatest guitar albums of the '90s

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991) Back in May, Total Guitar conducted a series of polls on GuitarWorld.com. A staggering number votes were cast – just over 150,000, in fact – and now the results can be revealed. Because we wanted to...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Guitar World Magazine

How to improve your rhythm guitar strumming

Strumming, indeed rhythm guitar as a whole, is a vital discipline that every guitarist should master. As much fun as it is to play blazing solos, the guitar is also an integral component in the rhythm section, and the ability to play chords fluently is a must. After all, in most styles, guitarists will spend the vast majority of their time focused on rhythm duties.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender launches refreshed Aerodyne Special series, putting a radical contemporary spin on its Stratocaster, Telecaster and bass models

New-and-improved Aerodyne models feature basswood bodies, 12" radius fingerboards, newly designed pickups and a wealth of stunning finishes to choose from. Fender has reissued its Japanese-made Aerodyne Special series of electric guitars, which puts a radical contemporary twist on the Big F’s classic Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass designs.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Catalinbread makes shoegazers’ dreams come true with the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb

Catalinbread has announced the FX40 Soft Focus Reverb, a new reverb pedal that brings the sound of the cult shoegaze-favored Yamaha FX500 rack unit to the floor. Named after the FX500’s patch 40, aka Soft Focus – most prominently heard on Slowdive’s 1993 classic Souvlaki – Catalinbread’s effort is in essence a dreamy plate reverb, split into three paths.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Manson debuts two new space-age Matt Bellamy signature models, including a more affordable DeLorean replica

Manson Guitar Works has announced new limited-edition, UK-built runs of two Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the MB and DL. Most exciting of the pair is the 2022 DL-2, a full0production MB model inspired by last year’s replica of the Muse frontman’s Back to the Future-inspired DeLorean guitar, which sold out within a few hours of release.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show

Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
NFL
Guitar World Magazine

The first ever Boss CE-1 has reportedly been found, and it's listed on Reverb for $1,000,000

With its S000001 serial number, this example is said to be the first Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble made – and it might become the most expensive pedal ever. Every now and then, a piece of vintage gear crops up on Reverb that carries with it some significant history, and with that significant history often comes a pretty significant price tag. Having said that, this Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – purportedly the first to ever exist – exceeds all expectations.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Epiphone SG Standard review

With effortless playability and a fierce, fiery tone, this Epiphone SG delivers the larger-than-life sound of a rock icon with the added bonus of a modest price tag. The Epiphone SG Standard helps cement the idea that Gibson's sibling is in the midst of a renaissance, producing the best guitars they have done in years.
ELECTRONICS

