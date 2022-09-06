ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

marshall.edu

Marshall University to recognize “Unsung Heroes” during International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week

Marshall University will honor the “unsung heroes” of the housekeeping, grounds crew and sustainability staff next week on its Huntington campus, during International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week. The event is held every year during the second week of September. This year, university employees and students will have...
HUNTINGTON, WV
marshall.edu

Marshall Health to host period education events

Menstrual health experts from Marshall Health will lead two free workshops on period education at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave. in Huntington, and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the main branch of the Cabell County Public Library at 455 9th St. in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
marshall.edu

Leonard joins Lewis College of Business as iCenter’s assistant director

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business welcomes Paige Leonard as its new assistant director. In her position, Leonard will mentor students from the Brad D. Smith Student Incubator and further develop programs to support innovation across the university and students pursuing an entrepreneurship pathway in West Virginian Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Former Jackson County official Smittle dies

RIPLEY — Walter Smittle III, former 911 director and director of emergency services for Jackson County, passed away on Aug. 25 at the Charleston Area Medical Center. “It saddened the entire community and everyone that knew him throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “He’s going to be tremendously missed because of his positive attitude, his smile, his laugh, and his involvement with people.”
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

CASCI to leave Charleston location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

First female executive director to head Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former assistant director of Yeager Airport, Dominique Ranieri was nominated to become Executive Director after the airport’s board accepted Nick Keller’s resignation. She will be the airport’s first female Executive Director and will assume the role immediately. “I’m honored to be the first female airport director that WV International Yeager Airport has seen,” […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lucan
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Putnam County Police Chief announces retirement

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Hayzlett of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has expressed his intention to retire at the end of the month according to a Wednesday announcement from Sheriff Robert Eggleton. “It was with much respect and sadness that I accepted the notice of retirement of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV

