marshall.edu
Marshall University to recognize “Unsung Heroes” during International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week
Marshall University will honor the “unsung heroes” of the housekeeping, grounds crew and sustainability staff next week on its Huntington campus, during International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week. The event is held every year during the second week of September. This year, university employees and students will have...
marshall.edu
Marshall Health to host period education events
Menstrual health experts from Marshall Health will lead two free workshops on period education at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave. in Huntington, and 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the main branch of the Cabell County Public Library at 455 9th St. in Huntington.
marshall.edu
Leonard joins Lewis College of Business as iCenter’s assistant director
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business welcomes Paige Leonard as its new assistant director. In her position, Leonard will mentor students from the Brad D. Smith Student Incubator and further develop programs to support innovation across the university and students pursuing an entrepreneurship pathway in West Virginian Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former Jackson County official Smittle dies
RIPLEY — Walter Smittle III, former 911 director and director of emergency services for Jackson County, passed away on Aug. 25 at the Charleston Area Medical Center. “It saddened the entire community and everyone that knew him throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “He’s going to be tremendously missed because of his positive attitude, his smile, his laugh, and his involvement with people.”
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
First female executive director to head Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former assistant director of Yeager Airport, Dominique Ranieri was nominated to become Executive Director after the airport’s board accepted Nick Keller’s resignation. She will be the airport’s first female Executive Director and will assume the role immediately. “I’m honored to be the first female airport director that WV International Yeager Airport has seen,” […]
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
Resolution to honorarily name Charleston street for KJ Taylor passes city council
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has passed a resolution to rename a street after a teenager shot and killed last April. According to the council, the 900 block of West 2nd Street in Charleston will be honorarily named for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, an 18-year-old Capital High School student athlete who was shot […]
Putnam County community cuts ribbon on new Meeks Mountain Trails shelter
People are celebrating this week in Hurricane, WV as a new shelter is dedicated along a popular hiking and biking trail.
Cabell County welcomes all-electric school bus
We first saw the new line of all-electric school buses back in August, when GreenPower Motor Company Inc. opened a facility in South Charleston.
St. Albans High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday. The St. Albans Police Department says that staff members found out that a student at the school had a deadly weapon in his backpack, and officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson with Kanawha County […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission considering actions following Turnpike wreck
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will work with the state on protecting the Paint Creek watershed following a truck wreck last month on the West Virginia Turnpike. A section of Interstate 77 was closed for 18 hours on Aug. 25 after a truck crashed on the Skitter...
wchstv.com
Last of 19 defendants sentenced in drug trafficking investigation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The final two defendants in a drug trafficking investigation that saw more than a dozen people convicted were sentenced on Wednesday in Huntington. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a...
lootpress.com
Putnam County Police Chief announces retirement
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Hayzlett of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has expressed his intention to retire at the end of the month according to a Wednesday announcement from Sheriff Robert Eggleton. “It was with much respect and sadness that I accepted the notice of retirement of...
Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
