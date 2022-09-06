RIPLEY — Walter Smittle III, former 911 director and director of emergency services for Jackson County, passed away on Aug. 25 at the Charleston Area Medical Center. “It saddened the entire community and everyone that knew him throughout the state of West Virginia,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “He’s going to be tremendously missed because of his positive attitude, his smile, his laugh, and his involvement with people.”

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO