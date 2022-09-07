Read full article on original website
Related
New ghost gun regulations set to go into effect after judge denies request to put rules on hold
The Biden administration's new regulations on so-called ghost guns are set to go into effect Wednesday after a federal judge denied a request to pause the rules while a legal challenge makes its way through the court system. Chief U.S. District Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota, rejected a...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Washington Examiner
John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court
John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
What's the TV schedule for the next round of Jan. 6 committee hearings?
The panel announced new questions for Newt Gingrich, but hasn't specified when it will hold more public hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and President Trump's plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
RELATED PEOPLE
When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?
Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia alleged to be run by a former candidate for Congress in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A criminal complaint names only one of the five people, Brian Preller, who, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Christian Postal Worker Who Says He Was ‘Forced to Surrender’ His Job Rather Than Work on Sundays Asks SCOTUS to Step in
A postal worker who asked for a religious accommodation to have every Sunday off is now asking the Supreme Court to review his case. Former postal worker Gerald E. Groff is an Evangelical Christian and Sunday Sabbath observer. Groff began working for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2o12 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. When the USPS began contracting with Amazon in 2013, postal workers were expected to take on Sunday shifts to accommodate weekend deliveries.
Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court election case pits top judges against GOP lawmakers
The country's top state judges have taken aim at a Supreme Court case petitioned by North Carolina Republican lawmakers that seeks to determine whether courts or legislatures have the final say over congressional district lines. The Conference of Chief Justices, a bipartisan group of top judges in all 50 states,...
Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case
Washington —The Justice Department filed notice Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court's ruling that appointed a special master, or an independent third party, to review the documents seized by federal law enforcement at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.The Justice Department also asked Cannon to partially lift her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the...
Violent threats against lawmakers have Congress on edge
Rep. G.K. Butterfield was proud to be in Congress. Some years ago, the veteran Democrat installed a vanity message on his congressional license plate, broadcasting the district he represents: North Carolina 1. Those days are over. In recent years, the number of menacing threats against sitting members of Congress has...
Comments / 0