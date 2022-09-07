Read full article on original website
Nursing Home Death Suit Could Put PREP Act Before Supreme Court
SCOTUS offered first shot to interpret immunity-conferring act. A California nursing home operator has asked the US Supreme Court to interpret the 2005 PREP Act for the first time and declare that federal courts have exclusive authority to hear wrongful death and personal injury claims arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
N.J. Noncompete Proposal Would Make Post-Employment Pay the Norm
It isn’t often that an employer is required to keep paying workers who’ve left the company. But it’s one approach to restricting employee noncompete agreements that is up for consideration and facing stiff business opposition in the New Jersey legislature. Continuing pay for former employees who are...
Federal appeals court sends California gun litigants back to trial court, history books
In May, a federal appeals court ruled that California's ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to adults younger than 21 was unconstitutional. On Wednesday, that same court, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, reversed itself, sending the case back to a lower court to be retried. What happened between the...
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel has dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy, ruling state legislators who passed the law were right to prevent licensed healthcare providers from performing the controversial practice on minors. The 66-page ruling on Tuesday comes in a challenge brought...
White House renews call to ‘remove’ Section 230 liability shield
The president can’t get rid of the Section 230 liability shield without Congressional action.
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory
Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court
TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
Election Lie Supporters Ask Supreme Court To Bless Radical Election Changes
Lawyer John Eastman, Trump aides Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows and insurrection backer Mike Flynn want the court to OK partisan gerrymandering.
Top Court Leak Threatens Judicial Decision-Making, Gorsuch Says
Justice Gorsuch addresses draft abortion opinion leak at conference. US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch called it “terribly important” for the court to identify who is responsible for leaking a draft of its blockbuster abortion decision last spring. “Improper efforts to influence judicial decision-making, from whatever side, from...
John Roberts Decries Attacks on Supreme Court’s ‘Legitimacy’ (2)
Top judge speaks publicly for first time since abortion ruling. Chief justice addresses meeting of judges, lawyers in Colorado. said he’s concerned criticism of the Supreme Court over controversial decisions has veered into attacks on its legitimacy as an institution. Speaking publicly for the first time since the court...
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in July ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of clerk offices are illegal. Local election officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action, the judge said. He accused the elections commission of “stubborn and unjustified adherence to its guidance” that was contrary to state law.
BMW Gets $3.7 Million Timing Chain Settlement Fee Award Tossed
BMW of North America Inc. convinced the Third Circuit Friday to throw out a $3.7 million fee award to plaintiffs’ attorneys for their work on a class settlement involving certain vehicles with allegedly flawed engine parts. The award was based on an insufficient record, the appeals court said, sending...
California’s Newsom Signs Bills Boosting State Extreme-Heat Plan
With a record-shattering heat wave receding in California, four extreme heat-related bills are set to become law after receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on Friday. The legislation is intended to bolster the Golden State’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, an all-of-government strategy to strengthen the state’s resilience to more frequent and extreme heat.
Pipeline fight heads to Washington
Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Congress is about to hear from hundreds of angry anti-pipeline activists. They are en route from across the country, with some coming from as far away as Alaska, to urge lawmakers on Thursday to nix the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline — and scrub it from a side deal Democratic lawmakers made to advance President Joe Biden's climate law.
