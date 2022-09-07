Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
N.J. Noncompete Proposal Would Make Post-Employment Pay the Norm
It isn’t often that an employer is required to keep paying workers who’ve left the company. But it’s one approach to restricting employee noncompete agreements that is up for consideration and facing stiff business opposition in the New Jersey legislature. Continuing pay for former employees who are...
bloomberglaw.com
BMW Gets $3.7 Million Timing Chain Settlement Fee Award Tossed
BMW of North America Inc. convinced the Third Circuit Friday to throw out a $3.7 million fee award to plaintiffs’ attorneys for their work on a class settlement involving certain vehicles with allegedly flawed engine parts. The award was based on an insufficient record, the appeals court said, sending...
bloomberglaw.com
Community Solar Developers See Sunny Opportunity in Tax Credits
Low-income areas and communities of color have felt left on the sidelines as homeowners reaped the benefits of rooftop solar panels and electric vehicles helped along by federal and state tax credits. But community solar project developers say more generous tax credits under the new climate law will help them...
bloomberglaw.com
Amylyx Surges After FDA Advisers Back ALS Drug for Clearance (1)
Company’s drug was narrowly rejected by FDA advisers in March. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance. During a rare second panel meeting on Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
Comments / 0