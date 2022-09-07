ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)

Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

EY Plan to Split Audit, Consulting Shifts Into Next Phase

Global consulting, audit split to mitigate conflict of interests. Now comes the hard part for Ernst & Young. Three months after EY disclosed that it would break up its audit and consulting arms, the global accounting firm is expected to move ahead with its restructuring as soon as this week and begin seeking support from partners and regulators.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Norwegian Fisheries Pay $85 Million to End Salmon Antitrust Case

Accused of fixing salmon market by rigging daily ‘spot price’. Leading Norwegian fisheries are free of antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to fix the price of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, after a federal judge in Miami approved their $85 million settlement with salmon processors and other direct purchasers. Judge...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes

In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#New York Stock Exchange#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sec#Nyse Regulation Inc#Division Of Enforcement
Reuters

Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

Nikola Wins Rulings Against Founder Milton on Brink of Trial (2)

Nikola Corp. won a court order preventing founder Trevor Milton from using certain company communications in his defense against criminal charges that he lied about the company’s products to mislead investors and prop up the stock. Just ahead of Milton’s trial next week in federal court in Manhattan, US...
LAW
Fortune

Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Lead PE-Backed Sitio’s Oil & Gas Tie-Up with Brigham

Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Denver-based Sitio Royalties Corp. on its agreement to buy rival US oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc. in an all-stock merger. Vinson & Elkins is advising Austin, Texas-based Brigham Minerals on the agreement, which would create an industry leader by bringing together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector, the companies’ press release said. It said the merger values the combined company at around $4.8 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

CalBar Lawyer Assistance Program Sees Surge of Attorneys in Need

New case intakes for the State Bar of California’s Lawyer Assistance Program for attorneys struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues jumped 36% from 2020 to 2021. That spike from 141 cases in 2020 to 192 last year, was “the largest one year percentage increase in the LAP’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy