EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
EY Plan to Split Audit, Consulting Shifts Into Next Phase
Global consulting, audit split to mitigate conflict of interests. Now comes the hard part for Ernst & Young. Three months after EY disclosed that it would break up its audit and consulting arms, the global accounting firm is expected to move ahead with its restructuring as soon as this week and begin seeking support from partners and regulators.
Norwegian Fisheries Pay $85 Million to End Salmon Antitrust Case
Accused of fixing salmon market by rigging daily ‘spot price’. Leading Norwegian fisheries are free of antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to fix the price of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, after a federal judge in Miami approved their $85 million settlement with salmon processors and other direct purchasers. Judge...
Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes
In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
Markets are starting to realize inflation is not cyclical and they can't hold the Fed hostage anymore, Mohamed El-Erian says
Markets are starting to realize inflation isn't just cyclical, economist Mohamed El-Erian said. He added that markets had been "holding the Fed hostage", hoping for a pivot until Powell's speech last week. Stocks may need to fall further to fully price in the Fed's reaffirmed hawkish stance. The S&P 500...
Trump’s Truth Social Faces New Test After SPAC Deal Partner Fails to Get Shareholder Support (Report)
Former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social has stalled in its ambition to go public after the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to a merger to take Truth public failed to get enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to close the deal. In an exclusive report from Reuters, Trump...
Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
Nikola Wins Rulings Against Founder Milton on Brink of Trial (2)
Nikola Corp. won a court order preventing founder Trevor Milton from using certain company communications in his defense against criminal charges that he lied about the company’s products to mislead investors and prop up the stock. Just ahead of Milton’s trial next week in federal court in Manhattan, US...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
Two Firms Lead PE-Backed Sitio’s Oil & Gas Tie-Up with Brigham
Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Denver-based Sitio Royalties Corp. on its agreement to buy rival US oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc. in an all-stock merger. Vinson & Elkins is advising Austin, Texas-based Brigham Minerals on the agreement, which would create an industry leader by bringing together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector, the companies’ press release said. It said the merger values the combined company at around $4.8 billion.
CalBar Lawyer Assistance Program Sees Surge of Attorneys in Need
New case intakes for the State Bar of California’s Lawyer Assistance Program for attorneys struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues jumped 36% from 2020 to 2021. That spike from 141 cases in 2020 to 192 last year, was “the largest one year percentage increase in the LAP’s...
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
