Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
bloomberglaw.com
Practical Tips for Plan Sponsors and ESG Investments
Regulatory and legislative developments continue to accelerate around investments incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into retirement plans. Plan sponsors and fiduciaries should take note of the fast-changing landscape when selecting and monitoring investment options. In late 2020, the Department of Labor under the Trump administration finalized a rule that...
bloomberglaw.com
Lawsuit Offers Important Reminders on Tax Professional Ethics
Quick: Can you detail the tax consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022? What about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021? The SECURE Act of 2019?. Chances are that you know a little something about most of these laws. Depending on the exact nature of your job, you might even know a lot about most of these laws.
bloomberglaw.com
Norwegian Fisheries Pay $85 Million to End Salmon Antitrust Case
Accused of fixing salmon market by rigging daily ‘spot price’. Leading Norwegian fisheries are free of antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to fix the price of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, after a federal judge in Miami approved their $85 million settlement with salmon processors and other direct purchasers. Judge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
White & Case Lawyer Conflict Screen Cleared by Appeals Court
White & Case LLP properly screened a newly hired attorney from a conflict that would have otherwise spread to the entire firm and disqualified it from participating in a bankruptcy case, the Third Circuit ruled on Friday. Jessica Lauria, formerly called Jessica Boelter, worked at Sidley Austin LLP, which represented...
bloomberglaw.com
DOL Worker Status Enforcement Undermines New Rule, Critics Say
‘They don’t need a new regulation to go after the problems’. The Biden administration’s wage arm is following through on its promise to police worker misclassification, but some opponents of the stricter approach say the enforcement spree could weaken an argument for a new rule on the issue.
bloomberglaw.com
Inventor’s Loss on Patent Office Malfeasance Claims Upheld (1)
Inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt failed to convince the Federal Circuit that the US Patent and Trademark Office wrongly limited the scope of his patent and forced him to abandon it, with the appeals court siding with the agency in a precedential opinion Thursday. The three-judge panel said a lower court...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Lawyers Say Alcohol Use Up, Well-Being Down in H1
Most lawyers who said they increased their alcohol use in the first half of this year also reported that their well-being is stagnant or declining, according to responses to Bloomberg Law’s most recent Workload & Hours Survey. I was particularly interested in the alcohol and well-being survey responses because...
Comments / 0