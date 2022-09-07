Read full article on original website
EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
Less Pay for More Leisure Joins Quiet Quitting Movement
Call it spending less to work less. The pandemic-fueled generational shift in attitudes toward work has led to the. . But the quest for better work-life balance is also shedding new light on an old strategy: accepting lower pay for a less-demanding job. It’s a move that requires adopters to...
Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank
A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. After a decision process one expert compared to “The Twilight Zone,” a trio of...
Lawsuit Offers Important Reminders on Tax Professional Ethics
Quick: Can you detail the tax consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022? What about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021? The SECURE Act of 2019?. Chances are that you know a little something about most of these laws. Depending on the exact nature of your job, you might even know a lot about most of these laws.
Learning to Use 529 Plans to Fund Education Is a Valuable Lesson
When thinking about college, a predominant thought is how to afford an education. One solution to discuss with your clients is the contribution of funds into a qualified tuition program, better known as a 529 plan. Generally, distributions and earnings from a 529 plan are not taxable when used to pay for certain qualified education expenses. However, it is important to understand the rules concerning qualified education expenses, as well as special rules regarding 529 plans, in order to minimize the tax consequences and maximize the benefits.
N.J. Noncompete Proposal Would Make Post-Employment Pay the Norm
It isn’t often that an employer is required to keep paying workers who’ve left the company. But it’s one approach to restricting employee noncompete agreements that is up for consideration and facing stiff business opposition in the New Jersey legislature. Continuing pay for former employees who are...
With Inflation Sky High, Taxpayers Reconsider Payment Options
Taxpayers often have questions about how to pay off their tax debts. But with inflation and interest rates creeping higher, those questions are becoming more frequent, and the standard answers don’t always apply. To make a good decision, it’s important to understand how the IRS applies interest and penalties...
Practical Tips for Plan Sponsors and ESG Investments
Regulatory and legislative developments continue to accelerate around investments incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into retirement plans. Plan sponsors and fiduciaries should take note of the fast-changing landscape when selecting and monitoring investment options. In late 2020, the Department of Labor under the Trump administration finalized a rule that...
S.Korea central bank says stabilising prices quickly better for long-term growth
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it was better for long-term growth to stabilise prices quickly as it gave insight into its decision for an unusually large rate hike in July in its quarterly monetary policy report.
Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US
Britain’s Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema chain, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US as it seeks to restructure after facing low audience numbers. The group operates 751 movie theatres including more than 500 in the United States, more than 100 in Britain and Ireland, and others across Europe and Israel. It owns the Picturehouse chain in Britain and Regal cinemas in the US.
EU to claw back energy firms' profits rather than cap Russian gas price
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday tasked Brussels with drafting proposals within a few days to cap the revenues of non-gas energy producers and help power firms stay afloat.
Trouble for Trump’s Truth Social as investors back away from cash boost
Injection of $1.3bn for former president’s media company looks set to be derailed because of lackluster investor support
Fed's Evans says inflation read could inform Sept rate meeting
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said that next week's inflation report could be "informative" on how much the Fed should raise interest rates next week, with his attention on how broad inflation pressures remain.
Yellen Sees Lower Gas Prices Putting Downward Pressure on U.S. Inflation
DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said falling gasoline prices may put further downward pressure on headline consumer price inflation for August but there is a lot of uncertainty over the inflation outlook due to Russia's war in Ukraine and energy supplies. Speaking to reporters in Detroit, Yellen...
Energy bills: 'The government help is no use to me'
Soaring energy prices have left people worried about how they will pay their bills. To prevent widespread hardship, new Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced limits on energy bill rises. Households had been expecting to pay around £3,500 per year for energy from October, but Ms Truss said they will...
