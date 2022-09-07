Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Danny Gorectke lives in some brush just off Highway 151 in Dubuque. Living outside is something he’s enjoyed for the last 7-years. “I prefer this type of lifestyle,” he said. That’s all going to change come Monday at 1 PM after he received...
chaindrugreview.com
Hartig brothers going over the edge for the United Way
DUBUQUE, Iowa – Hartig Drug Co. CEO Charlie Hartig and MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions CEO Wes Hartig are going Over the Edge for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Following a successful campaign, Hartig Drug collected and donated over $6,000.00 to...
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
KCRG.com
Judge approves settlement for laid off Flexsteel employees in Dubuque, Mississippi
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge has formally approved a settlement and dismissed a lawsuit former Flexsteel employees filed against the company when it shut down plants in Dubuque and Mississippi during the pandemic. The nearly $1.3 million dollar settlement will give about 300 former Flexsteel workers between $1,000...
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Giveaway This Saturday
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
superhits106.com
Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
wvik.org
Boil Order Affects Thousands of Dubuque Residents
Following Iowa DNR requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take up to two days. The city says approximately 15,600 addresses in Dubuque are affected...
Professor Leaves San Francisco Behind to Run Rural Iowa Farm
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Dubuque has now been cancelled. A scheduled water test in Dubuque turned up bacteria earlier this week. The advisory impacted more than 15-thousand addresses. Officials say the advisory is now cancelled following negative test results for the bacteria....
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
iheart.com
City of Dubuque Issues Boil Order for More Than 15,000 Addresses
(Dubuque, Iowa) -- The City of Dubuque issuing a boil order advisory for large parts of the city. The city says bacteria was detected in a water tank during a scheduled inspection. The tank has been isolated and taken out of service for follow-up testing, which the city says could take up to 48 hours. More than 15,000 addresses are affected by the boil order advisory. The city says addresses under the boil order advisory will be contacted by phone and through the city's emergency notification system. The city says until the boil order is lifted, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth.
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
KCRG.com
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a hiring event on Wednesday for clinical staff. State Attorney General, AARP partner to educate on scams. Leaders gave a presentation in Dubuque on Wednesday that detailed the signs of a scammer and what to do if you do become a victim. Iowa...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic shift on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for second step of rehabilitation project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic has shifted on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for the second phase of the rehabilitation project on the edge of Cedar Rapids and Marion. As the road is being repaved, traffic has shifted to the two inside lanes and the outside...
