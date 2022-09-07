ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chaindrugreview.com

Hartig brothers going over the edge for the United Way

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Hartig Drug Co. CEO Charlie Hartig and MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions CEO Wes Hartig are going Over the Edge for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Following a successful campaign, Hartig Drug collected and donated over $6,000.00 to...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area

Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Ashley Hinson
wvik.org

Boil Order Affects Thousands of Dubuque Residents

Following Iowa DNR requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take up to two days. The city says approximately 15,600 addresses in Dubuque are affected...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Dubuque has now been cancelled. A scheduled water test in Dubuque turned up bacteria earlier this week. The advisory impacted more than 15-thousand addresses. Officials say the advisory is now cancelled following negative test results for the bacteria....
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#The Townsquare Studios#Chamber
103.3 WJOD

Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque

Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA

This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
MONTICELLO, IA
iheart.com

City of Dubuque Issues Boil Order for More Than 15,000 Addresses

(Dubuque, Iowa) -- The City of Dubuque issuing a boil order advisory for large parts of the city. The city says bacteria was detected in a water tank during a scheduled inspection. The tank has been isolated and taken out of service for follow-up testing, which the city says could take up to 48 hours. More than 15,000 addresses are affected by the boil order advisory. The city says addresses under the boil order advisory will be contacted by phone and through the city's emergency notification system. The city says until the boil order is lifted, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, or brushing teeth.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update

A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
JONES COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy