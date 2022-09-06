ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
BAYONNE, NJ
Newark, NJ
City Of Orange, NJ
Newark, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Father Drowns While Swimming With Son Off Ocean City, NJ

A man from Pennsylvania drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming with his son in the ocean off of Ocean City, New Jersey, authorities said. Ocean City officials said 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after 12 p.m. Reilly’s 21-year-old son...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Security#Airport Police#Newark Airport#Port Authority Police
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Work Underway to Replace Delaware Memorial Bridge Surface

Drivers should expect traffic delays as a major construction project to completely rebuild the driving surface of the Delaware Memorial Bridge begins. The Delaware River and Bay Authority is now starting a major three-phased project to blast two inches off the road surface of the New Jersey-bound span of the bridge to eventually replace it with a special mix of concrete and steel fibers.
TRAFFIC
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...

