ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina clothing dye spill turns interstate pink, blue

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154aJ0_0hlGKzZk00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Talk about a bad dye job.

A South Carolina freeway got an unexpected makeover Tuesday when clothing dye spilled from a truck after a Spartanburg County crash, according to WYFF-TV and WHNS-TV.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 85 South. Authorities said the truck was hauling a 55-gallon container of organic dye, which covered two lanes in pink and blue pigment, WHNS reported.

“Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up,” Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post. “While the colors are pretty, we’re pretty sure you don’t want it on your car!”

Officials described the textile dye as messy but water-soluble and ultimately “harmless,” according to WHNS.

The road reopened by 6 p.m., the news outlet reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — (AP) — David Stephens' children romped around the small patch of grass they've turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KRMG

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
KRMG

Minnesota man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting 3 people to death

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting three people to death. According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press, Antonio Dupree Wright, 41, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a shooting over the weekend that killed three people and injured two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

Police: Arrest made in Maryland deputy sheriff’s killing 51 years later

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An arrest has been made 51 years after a Maryland deputy sheriff was killed, according to police. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department, Larry David Smith, 71, also known as Larry David Becker, has been arrested for allegedly killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. MCPD said that Becker changed his name to Smith in 1975 and moved to Little Falls, New York.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Dye#Wyff Tv#Whns Tv#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It's not just a state record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRMG

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Four Republicans seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy