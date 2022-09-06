Get Ready For Unexpected Twists of Drama! Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Full Trailer Here

The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on October 9 so get ready for some unexpected twists of drama, drama, drama.

Season 7 will premiere with a 75-minute episode of the RHOP ladies; Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Ashley Darby , Robyn Dixon , Candiace Dillard Bassett , Dr. Wendy Osefo , and Mia Thornton plus Charisse Jackson Jordan , from Seasons 1 and 2, returns as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake . This new season 7 is set to bring new dynamics in their personal lives and friendships as well as plenty of shade.

Check-out the juicy first look of what’s to unfold beginning October 9th on Bravo. And always remember “In Potomac, we know how to do things here with elegance and class… Our class remains unmatched.” Watch the full trailer below…





