Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
The Flippening: Will Ether Flip Bitcoin in the Next Year?
Bitcoin has forever remained the top crypto, but Ethereum’s Merge could mark the beginning of a major divergence. For years, Ethereum proponents have pined for the — hypothetical, as of now — moment when ether eclipses bitcoin’s market capitalization: “The Flippening.”. What better time than...
blockworks.co
Whampoa To Wield $100M for Web3: Report
Investment arm of the Singapore Family Office eyes the sector’s budding developments with new fund. The investment arm of one of Singapore’s largest multi-family offices is expected to set aside $100 million for the investment and incubation of Web3 startups, Reuters reported Thursday. Whampoa Group’s digital asset investment...
blockworks.co
New Flashbots Upgrade Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets After the Merge
Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic. Finding a traditional finance parallel for Flashbots is difficult. And it’s because they represent a radical departure from the culture and practice of finance on Wall Street. They aren’t the front-running whistleblowers and they aren’t the high frequency traders (HFT).
blockworks.co
Defiance Debuts ETF To Short Blockchain Companies
New offering shorts the largest blockchain ETF with top holdings that include Core Scientific, Silvergate and Accenture. ETF provider Defiance has launched a fund that bets against the blockchain industry by holding short positions in the largest blockchain ETF in the US. As the industry grapples with the downturn in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
Coinbase Backs Lawsuit Against US Treasury
Sanctions on open source technology may have “a chilling effect on innovation,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said. Centralized cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is funding a lawsuit filed against the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) by six people affected by the Tornado Cash sanctions. The...
LAW・
blockworks.co
Gensler On Board With CFTC Taking Over Bitcoin Oversight
Gensler, who served as the CFTC head for six years, said he is on board with helping Congress grant the commodities regulator more oversight. In a surprising move for the industry, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler supports allowing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee bitcoin. Regulating bodies...
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Morgan Stanley Exec Jumps Ship to Crypto
Blockchain-based solutions provider for commercial banks adds former leaders from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London Stock Exchange. Blockchain-based payments solutions provider Tassat hired a handful of executives, some of which join from large traditional financial firms. Andre Frank, who was appointed as managing director of the New York-based firm’s...
blockworks.co
Crypto Platform Launches ‘Dark Pool’ Citing Growing Institutional Interest
Enclave Markets to allow crypto traders to make block trades off-chain to minimize market impact. Crypto marketplace Enclave Markets is preparing to allow its whitelisted users to trade blocks of digital assets privately, echoing dark pool trading. The platform’s Enclave Cross, still in beta, allows crypto traders to make block...
Comments / 0