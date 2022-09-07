Read full article on original website
Related
WAMU
The impact of California’s environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country’s strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It’s known as the “California Effect.”
WAMU
Guide racks up TikTok views explaining the megadrought in the Colorado River
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis.
WAMU
A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom
The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Copyright 2022 The Texas Newsroom. To see more, visit The Texas Newsroom.
Comments / 0