Women's Health

UPI News

Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety

A majority of women experience premenstrual mood swings and anxiety, making it a "key public health issue globally," a new study finds. Researchers found that 64% of women experience these symptoms, which disrupt their daily lives. "Our study demonstrates that premenstrual mood symptoms are incredibly common worldwide," said senior study...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical Daily

Love Tuna? You Might Want To Cut Down As New Study Finds Cancer Link

Fish-eating folks are in for a shock. A recent study has found an association between fish intake and the likelihood of developing melanoma, commonly called skin cancer. The study, conducted by researchers from Brown University, analyzed the dangers of a fish diet and their link to melanoma. The findings found a positive association between the two and were published in the journal Cancer Causes and Control.
CANCER
msn.com

Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk

Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical Daily

Use Of Sleep Medications Among Americans Declining In Recent Years

It seems Americans are finally saying no to sleep medications. A team of researchers has seen a declining trend in the use of the drugs in recent years. There was a "rapid rise" in the use of sleep medications over the last few decades, the University of Florida (UF) noted in a news release. Some of the reasons behind this increase is "direct-to-consumer" marketing, as well as people's better awareness about the importance of sleep on health.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Headaches: When To See The Doctor?

After battling COVID-19, there is still a chance for patients to suffer long-term symptoms, such as headaches. While some may be mild, others could disrupt one’s daily routine. Experts have shared ways to manage the lingering symptoms, but if they don’t seem to work, when is the right time to call a doctor?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Tinnitus: How Many People Experience Ringing In The Ears?

More people actually suffer from tinnitus than expected, with 14% of adults experience hearing the ringing sound in their ears, according to a new study. Published in the research journal JAMA Neurology, the study found that about 120 million people, mostly adults 65 and above, have tinnitus — an earn condition characterized by hearing sounds in the ears or the head without an external source.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

How Does Polio Spread?

The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples from New York and London has sparked fears on a possible public health crisis even if the world has yet to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, health experts in the U.S. believe that the virus is unlikely to secure widespread transmission in...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Medical Daily

What Is West Nile Virus? 2 Cases Reported In New York City

Two cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in New York City amid a record mosquito outbreak in the area, according to the city's Department of Health Mental Hygiene. The two people infected with West Nile virus were from Queens and Brooklyn, the health department said. The agency has found 1,068 mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile in the city's five boroughs, an increase from last year's 779 positive pools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical Daily

Long COVID Is Keeping 4.1M People Out Of Work, Study Shows

Long COVID symptoms may be preventing as many as 4.1 million people from working, according to a new study from the Brookings Institution. The study bumped up the number of people out of work due to the virus disorder more than twice earlier estimates of 1.6 million full-time workers – a fact that could be key in solving labor shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical Daily

Medical Daily

