Here’s How To Write a Cover Letter When You’re Not Fully Qualified

Image via iStock.

Usually, before applying for a job, you can give the qualifications a once over and make a quick determination whether you fit the bill or not.

But sometimes, there is that hazy middle ground where you don’t have everything they want, but it still sounds doable based on how they describe the position.

Should you apply even with missing qualifications? It might not be as crazy as you think. In fact, enough people try it that ZipRecruiter even shared some advice for people considering the idea.

The worst that can happen is you don’t get the job, so why not take your chances? Here’s how to formulate your cover letter for such situations.

Be Honest About Your Chances

Before investing any time in putting together a cover letter, be realistic about your chances. Are you missing qualifications just having fewer years of experience than they ask for? Or do you lack core training in a program they use? Time is valuable, so don’t waste yours on total long shots.

Talk About the Qualifications You Do Have

You don’t want to attract attention to what you are missing. Rather, you want to shine so brightly with your skills that the hiring manager doesn’t even bat an eye at you missing that one prerequisite.

Highlight Achievements

Having tangible results behind your work can certainly make up for being less experienced. If you have solid numbers on what your work has accomplished in the past, mentioning those is an excellent way to bolster your cover letter.

Be Passionate

Another great way to separate yourself from the herd is to speak about why this job matters to you. Some people just send out a generalized cover letter that can work for almost any position because they’d be happy with any job. But passion is often what leads to the best workers.

Share What Makes You Unique

Sometimes different is good. Rather than ending your letter on an apologetic note about what skills you lack, focus on what makes you special. Are there transferrable skills you have for this job that the company didn’t list?

This isn’t to say you should apply for any job regardless of your experience level. But if everything was sounding good up until that one line of experience you don’t have yet, you might be able to overcome that.

Do you think you will give it a shot? If so, you can read about other factors in the ZipRecruiter post here.

_______

Career strategist Linda Raynier offers advice on how to get a job if you are over- or under-qualified.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.