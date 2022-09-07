S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police are still investigating a threat at Orefield Middle School that shut down the entire Parkland School District Thursday. Orefield is where the district has its bus depot, and it told all drivers to stay home as a precaution. We had the chance to talk with a parent who has a daughter in 8th grade at Orefield. Susan Glosan said she woke up to the text message from the Parkland School District, saying there had been a credible threat, and she realized it wasn't going to be a normal day.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO