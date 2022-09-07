ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, KS

WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf orders flags to half-staff in memory of 9/11 victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
City
Saint Paul, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
New Sheetz in Upper Macungie to hold grand opening Sept. 19

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township will hold a grand opening on Sept. 19. The store at 951 Trexlertown Road, between Cetronia and Ruppsville roads, will cut a ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. and give away three gift cards starting at 10:15 a.m.: two for $250 and one for $2,500. The $2,500 card will be given away after the ribbon-cutting. Customers may sign up for the giveaways from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. at a tent outside the store.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
St. Luke's clarifying statement on new Covid booster shots

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network is clarifying its statement that it's not ready to endorse the updated Covid booster. Officials say their stance is not based on a safety concern, but rather on how effective the new shot will be. They say there are no studies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown

A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
South Whitehall police, FBI continue to investigate after threat against Orefield Middle School students, staff

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police are still investigating a threat at Orefield Middle School that shut down the entire Parkland School District Thursday. Orefield is where the district has its bus depot, and it told all drivers to stay home as a precaution. We had the chance to talk with a parent who has a daughter in 8th grade at Orefield. Susan Glosan said she woke up to the text message from the Parkland School District, saying there had been a credible threat, and she realized it wasn't going to be a normal day.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday

Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
HAZLETON, PA
Saucon Valley football races to quick lead in victory over Wilson

EASTON, Pa. - Saucon Valley put up 21 first quarter points and went on to defeat Wilson 35-7 in a Colonial League matchup on Saturday at Smith Field. The Panthers (2-1) benefited from a 65-yard touchdown pass from Travis Reifenstahl to Jared Rohn on the opening series and a 73-yard rushing touchdown by Reifenstahl late in the first quarter.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, PA
Home heating costs to rise as temperatures drop

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- As temperatures start to go down, those heating bills will start to rise. Energy prices are up across the board. Heating oil prices are around $5 a gallon, up about $2 from last year. Natural gas is up, too. UGI increased prices back in June, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Another nice day on tap for Saturday but rain chances return starting Sunday

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable with patchy fog late. Low: 54. SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower or two possible late at night. Low: 62. FORECAST SUMMARY. Friday was all about September weather at its finest, with...
ENVIRONMENT

