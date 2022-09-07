ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic

(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Michigan State Police#Labor Day#K12#Oxford School
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan grants nearly $84M in pandemic aid to community projects across the state

LANSING, MI – Michigan is distributing $83.8 million to community revitalization projects across the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund Wednesday, Sept. 7 approved 22 grants through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Communities will use the funding for projects like housing developments, park improvements and rehabilitating historic buildings. “We’re proud...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy