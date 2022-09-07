Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic
(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MDOT explains reasoning behind orange lanes in construction zones
If you drive through the flex route construction project on I-96 between US-23 and I-275 you may have noticed something a little different—the use of orange lines.
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating body found near Northern Michigan road
ALPENA COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Northern Michigan. According to the Alpena Police Department, an unresponsive man was found on Woodward Avenue south of Hamilton Road in Alpena County at 8:34 a.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
27-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities reported a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life early Tuesday in St. Clair County. The victim, a 27-year-old, was traveling in a 20015 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road in Riley Township. She lost control of [..]
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.
These are the illnesses local docs are seeing as kids go back to school
As many parents know, the kickoff to the new school year can also kick off a series of visits to the doctor's office.
Michigan grants nearly $84M in pandemic aid to community projects across the state
LANSING, MI – Michigan is distributing $83.8 million to community revitalization projects across the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund Wednesday, Sept. 7 approved 22 grants through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Communities will use the funding for projects like housing developments, park improvements and rehabilitating historic buildings. “We’re proud...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Comments / 0