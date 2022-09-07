Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MDOT explains reasoning behind orange lanes in construction zones
If you drive through the flex route construction project on I-96 between US-23 and I-275 you may have noticed something a little different—the use of orange lines.
Want to paddle the Tittabawassee River while drinking local brews this fall? Here’s your ticket.
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI — On the second day of fall, parks officials here hope fanatics of the outdoors and local breweries alike will want one last taste of an activity sometimes associated with summertime. Saginaw County Park and Recreation staff will organize Pints and Paddles, an event that will...
fox2detroit.com
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
candgnews.com
Community input wanted on future of Adams Road
ROCHESTER HILLS — Members of the community are invited to gather Sept. 20 to give their thoughts on Adams Road. The city of Rochester Hills, the Road Commission for Oakland County and Oakland University have joined forces to conduct a study to determine the future of the Adams Road corridor, from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard, and are seeking public input.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic
(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MetroTimes
Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Just because the leaves are turning, doesn't mean the outdoor fun stops in Michigan. Yes, we spend our summers at the lake, but true Michiganders know that the fall is when the Mitten really starts to shine. Nothing says fall more than pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple orchards, and fresh...
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HometownLife.com
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
ClickOnDetroit.com
COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help. He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs. It’s taken months of physical therapy...
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Comments / 0