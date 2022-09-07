ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Township, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
My Magic GR

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
candgnews.com

Community input wanted on future of Adams Road

ROCHESTER HILLS — Members of the community are invited to gather Sept. 20 to give their thoughts on Adams Road. The city of Rochester Hills, the Road Commission for Oakland County and Oakland University have joined forces to conduct a study to determine the future of the Adams Road corridor, from Hamlin Road to Walton Boulevard, and are seeking public input.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic

(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools

A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

