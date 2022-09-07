NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review. The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO