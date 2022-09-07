Read full article on original website
Related
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election
A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
candgnews.com
Members of Eastpointe’s City Council walk out, ending meeting after less than 20 minutes
EASTPOINTE — The Eastpointe City Council’s Sept. 6 meeting ended after less than 20 minutes when four of the council’s five members stood up and left during the meeting’s first hearing of the public. Tensions began escalating at the start of the first public comment section...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
wdet.org
How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works
The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
michiganradio.org
Environmental groups and local activists file to intervene in an EPA lawsuit against a DTE-owned plant
Three environmental groups have filed a motion to intervene in an EPA lawsuit filed against a DTE subsidiary. In June, the Environmental Protection agency filed a suit against EES Coke Battery, LLC. The complaint alleges the plant violated the Clean Air Act after sulfur dioxide pollution increased at its plant on Zug Island between Detroit and River Rouge. That pollutant can cause serious health problems, including heart disease and respiratory issues. It's also been linked to premature death.
Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment
NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review. The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
fox2detroit.com
7 from Michigan charged in multi-state $28 million iPhone fraud scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven people are accused of running an iPhone fraud scheme for more than two years, according to court records. Emmanuel Luter, 31; Joseph Ingram, 31; Dalontae Davis, 31; Donnell Taylor, 30; Dominique Barnes, 33; Delano Bush, 32, and Joshua Motley, 33, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the $28 million cellphone upgrade fraud scheme.
Comments / 0